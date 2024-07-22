Diablo 4 Paragon Board points to level cap increase for Vessel of Hatred

A screenshot from Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred indicates a level cap increase will launch alongside the upcoming expansion.

Diablo 3’s Reaper of Souls expansion raised the game’s max level cap from 60 to 70 in 2014. All five of the original classes gained new abilities, too, making the climb all the more intriguing for players.

With Diablo 4’s first expansion on the horizon, the community can’t help but wonder if it’ll receive a similar level cap increase.

Blizzard remains mum on the matter, yet a brief moment in a Vessel of Hatred skill tree video may offer some hints. Select content creators like Rob2628 were recently invited to visit Blizzard HQ and try out the expansion content.

As spotted by Wowhead, the YouTuber’s Spiritborn skills breakdown features a quick glimpse at the Paragon tab in the Vessel of Hatred menu.

Presently, Diablo 4 players unlock the endgame Paragon Board at Level 50, yet the video suggests it’ll unlock at Level 60 once the expansion arrives in October.

The Paragon tab appears at the 4:32 mark in the video linked above:

This change in Paragon requirements implies Diablo 4 could receive a level cap increase for Vessel of Hatred.

It’s worth noting that Blizzard has yet to confirm plans on this front.

Still, raising the level cap makes sense, as each class will receive new skills and additional Paragon Boards for Vessel of Hatred, according to a blurb on Diablo 4’s official website. Such a change may necessitate adjustments to the max level cap.

Either way, players should not have to wait too much longer to receive concrete answers. Diablo 4’s first expansion releases on Tuesday, October 8 – the same day that Season 6 goes live across all platforms.