Diablo 4 player thinks they’ve found a “secret” post-credits scene

Two weeks after the game’s release, one Diablo 4 player thinks they’ve uncovered a “secret” post-credits scene.

Certain types of movies, TV shows, and games send audiences into a post-credit frenzy. The question, then, is often whether or not sticking around for the credits is worth the hassle.

Those who’ve finished Diablo 4’s story campaign and saw the ending may be convinced that skipping the credits and jumping straight into the endgame content serves as the best bet.

However, one player who rolled credits multiple times may have recently proven everyone wrong – to a certain extent.

Diablo 4 might have a post-credits scene that few have found

First spotted by Icy Veins, a player who goes by AnActualSadTaco on YouTube recently uploaded a video that claims to feature a post-credit scene for the new Diablo.

The video runs for only 11 seconds but once the “Special Thanks” portion of the credits passes on, something rather interesting takes place.

In the clip’s final few seconds, viewers can spy what looks to be an extreme close-up of horned being with glowing eyes. The image being drenched in bright oranges and deep reds make the being in question hard to make out. But it’s certainly there, staring straight ahead.

Notably, the YouTuber explained that the scene popped up for them after completing the campaign with a second character. But since Diablo 4 is still new, it’s unclear what the exact method for unlocking the extra scene entails.

One user in the video’s comments said they received the same post-credits surprise after beating the game once with their first character. The person additionally claimed, “except that I had lava flowing and a very loud scream during this short passage.”

Given the community’s dedication to unearthing Diablo 4’s many secrets, it stands to reason that fans will uncover the ins and outs of this particular scene soon enough.