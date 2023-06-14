Diablo 4 players worried seasonal renown reset would be “incredibly boring”

Diablo 4 is teasing renown resets to coincide with seasonal content updates and players are against the concept stating that this would be “insanely boring and demotivating to play.”

Loyal fans have had a fair bit of feedback for the Diablo 4 devs as of late. They’ve stated that recent Dungeons nerfs are killing the idea of solo D4 play and they also believe that PvP matchmaking is unbalanced and ruining the enjoyment of users.

Moving on from these bones of contention, Diablo 4 players are now targeting the game’s Renown system. Renown is a mechanic that tracks and rewards player progress across the various regions of Sanctuary. You can earn it by finding Altars of Lilith or just simply completing a Stronghold.

It’s a good way to track your progression in Diablo 4. Blizzard could be about to upset completionists though as it appears as if seasonal resets will be wiping all accumulated renown across the board.

Diablo 4 Renown is not permanent?

It seems that many Diablo 4 players are unaware that Renown will not be carrying over from season to season. Those who are aware of it are already making their voices heard on why this is not a good idea.

Diablo 4 Reddit user kasikcz explained in a post: “As a casual father player, I have around 2-3h per day to play and it took a lot of time to complete all regional renown (not 100% just levels). Doing it every season would be insanely boring and demotivating to play. Same goes with map exploration on new characters, just why?”

One player simply said: “Well, they can do what they want, I’m not farming it again,” and another chimed in: “Put it this way, who the f*ck wants to rediscover the Map again? And especially after I 100% every region and spend those countless hours finding every single f*cking statue. You better believe that I expect that with every season I better not have to waste hours doing the map or dungeons again to get my extra skill points and paragons that I already f*cking got.”

It’s already been hinted at on dev streams that Blizzard plans to go through with the reset. Senior Vice President at Blizzard’s Rod Fergusson has confirmed that they will be addressing this matter very soon.

He received a couple of comments from unhappy players regarding the renown reset and offered one simple message: “Tune into this week’s stream!”

It becomes a game of patience now for players as they await the fate of renown in Diablo 4 In the meantime, it seems they are also still searching for the secret cow level in the game.