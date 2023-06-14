Diablo 4 players blast devs for killing solo with constant Dungeon nerfs

Diablo 4’s Dungeons are one of the game’s main sources of action and XP, but players are becoming more frustrated with the devs as they continue to nerf them.

Going all the way back to the series’ roots, Dungeons are a constant aspect of Diablo. When users aren’t busy progressing through the main game, Dungeons provide a nice distraction. Filled with enemies, loot, and XP opportunities, Diablo 4 has a staggering amount of these areas to explore.

They add to the game’s already enormous sea of content and hours of gameplay. But, Blizzard Entertainment keeps making tweaks to the game – especially to Dungeons, and players are becoming more agitated by constant nerfs which are making it increasingly tough for solo players.

Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4’s Dungeons “feel so damn empty”

Multiple Reddit posts have complained about the state of Diablo 4’s Dungeons, with all players hammering down the point that the devs need to leave them alone.

“Devs, we run dungeons to level because the XP everywhere else sucks!” one post said, and explained: “Seriously, what are you doing? Why do think so many people keep running dungeons? It’s because XP everywhere else is bad, it’s that simple. World Bosses, Helltide [Events], and NMD (Nightmare Dungeons) all need their XP buffing. It’s so frustrating having you make it increasingly more difficult to level, especially for solo players.”

This becomes increasingly problematic for solo players because, to combat the reduced XP, they’ll need to team up with random players to earn a bonus XP modifier – which many won’t necessarily want to do and feel they shouldn’t have to.

The OP went on to say that “it’s becoming harder and harder to play this solo” and other users were in agreement. “It makes no sense. D3 went through the same thing, players demanded more density, they eventually gave it in the form of rifts, and it proved hugely popular,” commented one player.

One of the reasons for the Dungeon downturn is the decreased presence of mobs. Reddit user cindeson explained in another Diablo 4 post: “I play ARPGs to kill hordes of mobs, not 5 at a time.”

The player went on to say that the game’s “Nightmare dungeons and normal dungeons feel so damn empty. Where is the mob density?”

Once again, the replies were unanimous in their way of thinking: “This. They just nerfed mob density and amount of elites for all Dungeons. This just takes away the fun of killing big packs and loot drops,” said the top comment.

Other users said: “I was hoping later dungeons would just be crawling with mobs because aside from the rest of the minor gripes, the time spent trying to FIND mobs is the worst thing about the game. I’m here to kill demons. Why is there a literal minute between mob groups in a dungeon? Are we being overrun by hell or not? Sometimes it feels like we could just hire an exterminator. It’s like a running simulator that sometimes has enemies.”

All things considered, Diablo 4 is still comfortably in its first full month of being out. Blizzard is trying to work out the kinks and balance the game where possible. But it has to be said that the user issues are racking up from endgame users dominating PvP in low World Tiers to the obvious server miscommunication problems.