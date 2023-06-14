Diablo 4 players still trying to find secret cow level despite devs saying it doesn’t exist

Diablo 4 players are still on the lookout for an infamous secret cow level in the new sequel, despite developer Rod Fergusson confirming it doesn’t exist.

Blizzard has hit absolute gold with their most recent installment of Diablo. Diablo 4 has seen widespread acclaim from the internet, with fantastic viewership on Twitch and praise from critics alike. Not only has the game done well reception-wise, but it’s made absolute bank for Blizzard, raking in over $666 million in its first release week. This has broken Blizzard’s all-time record, making it the fastest-selling game ever released.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 features a more open-world approach to the franchise, allowing players to explore every nook and cranny that Sanctuary has to offer. From the multitude of towns, dungeons, and cellars to explore, there are plenty of secrets and treasures to be found all over the map.

However, one such location that has yet to be found is a secret cow level. This hidden cow level has been a fan favorite of the series, originally appearing in Diablo 2 and continuing that tradition in Diablo 3. Unfortunately, according to General Manager Rod Fergusson, this secret level doesn’t actually exist in its fourth iteration. At least, that’s if we can trust his comments.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 players are looking for the secret cow level, despite it not existing

“One of the things we really wanted to do for Diablo 4 was we really wanted to ground it as much as possible,” Fergusson explained in conversation with Kinda Funny. “So we’ve had some fun but we wanted to make sure it felt authentic to the gothic dark themes that we had… We’ve been really focused on keeping it as grounded as possible, and because of that there’s no secret level in Diablo 4 that people might be looking for,” Fergusson teased.

Despite these claims, however, many Diablo 4 fans have still taken it upon themselves to discover if this was really true. With many enticed about the potential of the hidden cow level, players set off making a Discord aptly titled “D4 – Not Finding a Cow Level”.

Article continues after ad

The owner of the Discord server Carpeggios spoke to PCGamer about their goals and intentions.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I think a part of me wanted to be involved in a way I knew I could be, so I just started a Discord” they stated.

Carpeggios isn’t too concerned if they aren’t able to find a mystical cow level, however, believing that many who have joined them are just immersing themselves in the chase. They suspect that many players are looking for something to do, now that they’ve finished the campaign and are waiting for Season 1.

Article continues after ad

Only time will tell if a secret cow level is hiding in the mists of Sanctuary, but with the number of players looking for the elusive location, we’ll just have to wait and see.