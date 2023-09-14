Diablo 4 players want big endgame feature to really make it “feel like Diablo”

Diablo 4’s endgame has divided players with many still enjoying it, but others still having gripes with it. As a solution, the community has put their heads together and actually found a D3 comparison showing what big change could turn fortunes around to get everyone on board.

Not all is well in the Diablo 4 camp right now. It seems that fewer people are seeking sanctuary in the game than ever. Twitch viewership is down a whopping 99% and players feel that the game is completely dead right now as they await the launch of Season 2.

Article continues after ad

It’s been discussed before, but it’s believed that the lack of variety and things to do in Diablo 4’s post-game is the cause of a lot of this strife. It wasn’t all that long ago that the devs themselves were telling players to “take a break from the endgame grind.” Although, players don’t seem to want to. Instead, they want new reasons and purposes to explore, and one sentiment has delved into this.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment

“Diablo 4 doesn’t feel like Diablo”

In a passionate post on the Diablo 4 subreddit, user pleasevote0 believes that one of the main reasons Diablo 4’s endgame doesn’t compare as favorably is because you stick rigidly to the game’s main map.

Article continues after ad

“I was thinking about the critique that “Diablo 4 doesn’t feel like Diablo”. There are a lot of reasons people say this, but many of them can be boiled down to mere differences. However, something I realized is just fundamentally lacking, is significant endgame content that brings you an environment in another dimension.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

They explained that in Diablo 1 “you’re descending into Hell” and that “2 and 3 bring you to Hell repeatedly as you fight through acts to get to the bosses.” Diablo 4 moves away from the Hell philosophy and dispenses with “floating labyrinths in a void, or otherworldly interdimensional levels.” Now, even though Hell does feature, it’s not extensively in the post-game content.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One comment after another was in agreement with many players sticking to the notion that the endgame is “boring.” A heated comment had this to say about the endgame: “That is what an endgame is, not a f**king season pass, not f**king boring ass dungeons with no real design, not pitiful world bosses that act only as a sh**ty loot pinata.”

In addition to the world, another take targeted the game’s main bosses too: “You never get to face the main baddies again unless you replay the campaign.” The devs have said that this is one of the many incoming features, to which another player replied: “I kind of wished I just waited 2ish years and bought one of those ultimate mega GOTY versions for $40 that actually includes everything.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Season 2 is certainly going to be a big deal for Blizzard and the community. Outside of the Diablo 4 endgame, eyes are also shifting toward the title’s first DLC with annual expansions planned.