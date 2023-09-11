Diablo 4 players claim Season 2 needs massive overhaul as game is “dead”

Diablo 4 Season 2 will be one of the biggest moments for Blizzard’s looter title yet. After a strong start, the game’s player count and viewership has slowly declined. The community feels D4 S2 needs to deliver a ton of new content to stop the game from being “dead.”

The hype for Diablo 4 was off the charts. The launch period for the title was a record-breaking one. A few stagnant post-launch weeks halted its momentum, and then Season One presented even more issues. Many feel that Blizzard has not capitalized on the game’s promising release period with one community issue being raised after another.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We know that the devs are working furiously behind the scenes on the game’s now-yearly annual expansions – which we do think is a good thing! But it’s forthcoming content that players are more fixated on. Diablo 4 Season 2 could be a huge moment for the RPG looter title.

Some D4 users have already outlined how vital the season could be in the grand scheme of things, especially with many considering the game to be already “dead.”

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 Season 2 can give the game much-needed life

It’s been reported that Diablo 4 has seen a mammoth viewership drop-off on Twitch since Season 1 began. Around launch, D4 viewer numbers were around the 700K mark, and now it’s down to around 1,000. While this isn’t the be-all and end-all for the title, they are worrying signs.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user SieberZg explained why Season 2 is crucial: “Season Two needs quadruple the content, if this can’t be mustered then just leave it in the grave it’s already in and bury it! The game is dead, unfortunately, I’ve finally had to accept this. I’ve really enjoyed this game, but there’s truly nothing left to do. The Diablo team needs to learn from other successful games that can create enough content for all that play these games!”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Once again, it feels like the whole seasonal vs expansion debate is once again coming to the fore, or with some players misunderstanding that Seasons are not expansions, just a new themed way to play the existing game with some bonus content thrown in. However, some players feel that seasonal content is not enough to satiate the hunger for new D4 gameplay, but players are also unhappy about having to pay for expansions.

Article continues after ad

“You’re not going to get any impactful content without paying for it, they have made that very clear,” said one user, whereas another person offered: “You’re setting yourself up for disappointment. No seasonal content will quadruple the base game.”

Article continues after ad

Another take made sense as it explained: “It’s not about the amount of content its the quality. People have been grinding D2 for years but D4s grind – it’s just an absolute kick in the nuts.” This is an ongoing conversation in the Diablo community, and it will likely continue to do so.

The good news is that Blizzard has already announced that Season 2 of Diablo 4 will be more substantial than Season 1, with it bringing back a much-beloved feature from Diablo 3.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more on Diablo 4, take a look at the latest Prime Gaming Rewards for September, as well as all the latest changes in the 1.1.4 patch notes.