Diablo 4 players have genius idea for World Boss and Helltide Event problem

Diablo 4’s World Bosses and Helltide Events are major endgame actvities. However, players feel that they’re both being undermined by an overbearing and detrimental oversight.

If you’ve put the time and effort into defeating Diablo 4’s main game, you’ll be rewarded with a ton of post-game content – including fun side quests such as the Tree of Whispers.

Another area that truly comes to life is the idea of both World Bosses and Helltide Events. The former is effectively a giant raid against a titanic boss enemy. On the other hand, Helltide Events require players to take down a large number of regular enemies, all for the sake of alluring rewards.

With all that being said, despite the added value of these additional activities, Diablo 4 players are currently very unhappy with the way in which they’re being presented.

Diablo 4 World Bosses and Helltide Events need timers

At the moment, Diablo 4 players have absolutely no way of knowing when either a World Boss or Helltide Event is going to drop in Sanctuary.

Given that these are vital chunks of gameplay with beneficial rewards, players don’t feel it’s ideal. Reddit user Azzinaughty has given the devs a simple request: “Petition to put World Boss / Helltide Timers here please.”

‘Here’ being one of the town’s Notice Boards. Though, it seems that anything at all would do for Diablo 4 players: “Or even on the corner of the world map. SOMETHING. SOMEWHERE,” begged one player.