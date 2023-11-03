Diablo 4 players want this event QoL feature

Some players are tired of Diablo 4 leaving them in the dark about the timing of Helltides, Legions, World Bosses, and Blood Harvests.

Alongside more major quests in Diablo 4, world events across the map of Sanctuary serve as a key point of progression for players. Particularly in late game with World Tier 3, these timed-respawn combat interactions are great for yielding XP, gold, and new gear.

Helltides, Legions, World Bosses, and Season 2’s newly added Blood Harvests are certainly worth taking part in. Thankfully, they occur a couple of times a day. Yet, unless players use third-party sources, they don’t know when and where a world event is due to spawn basically until it happens. Turns out, there are fans who are eager to see that change.

Diablo 4 players want world event timers

A Diablo player going by u/Satokibi came to r/Diablo4 to post their mock-up of a world events timer in the game and said “Is this really too much to ask for, Blizzard?” Their prototype includes drop down menus for checking the timing on the next World Boss, Gathering Legion, Helltide, and Blood Harvest.

As well as displaying the location and timing for the next occurrence of each event, it also counts down other upcoming spawns thereafter. When an event is progress, the interface shows when the event is due to end.

The image prompted an enthusiastic response from those in the community. Praising both the concept and execution of the post one player said, “I swear, these Redditors should be hired by Blizzard.”

Commenters discussed how an in-game timer would solve the redundancy of having players use third-party tools to manage their Diablo 4 events: “[…]if everyone uses Helltides.com then why not just implement the functionality into the game? What benefit does being cheeky and hiding all the data actually provide players?”