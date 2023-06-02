Diablo 4 players instantly find “annoying” issue with the inventory

Despite being a highly-lauded experience overall, Diablo 4 players are already in agreement over an issue with the game’s deep inventory system.

The years of patiently waiting and wondering are finally over. Diablo 4 is out now, and we think it’s an absolutely riveting time to be had in the dark world of Sanctuary. Classic elements are back in the form of classes and even new concepts have been introduced like mounts.

One mainstay of the series formula is its inventory. It’s not an exclusive feature for the Diablo franchise, as it’s in most games, but the inventory helps you to store items away for later use for when you maybe need healing, or when you need to sell some useless armor.

Diablo 4 players seem to be enjoying the game so far, but they’re up in arms about one key aspect of the inventory mechanic.

Diablo 4 inventory system is “annoying and easily fixed”

Despite there being plenty of inventory slots to use, Diablo 4 players are already baffled by the fact that Gems take up slots.

“Please give us a Gem pouch,” one Reddit user has asked. Here’s what the OP said on the matter: “Please Blizzard, [I’m] at Level 23 and I’m so sick of Gems taking up half my inventory slots. It’s literally the only thing I’d change right now, everything else is awesome.”

Although the game hasn’t been out all that long, other players’ sentiments were the same.

“Agreed. Wouldn’t be so bad if gems didn’t take up so much room in the tiny inventory space we’re given. They have a stash for consumables why can’t there be one for gems,” said one player.

Another added: “How is this not patched in already? It’s so annoying and easily fixed. Better not be something it takes them a year to implement. This should have been in since day 1.”

We’re still only in Diablo 4’s early access period, and it’s likely that Blizzard is monitoring user chatter to get an idea of areas to focus on moving forward. With expansions already confirmed to be in the works, it looks set to be a long road ahead for Diablo 4 fans.