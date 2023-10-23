Diablo 4 players beg Blizzard not to nerf World Bosses

Diablo IV players have taken to social media to express their desire for Blizzard to maintain the current difficulty of World Bosses in the game.

For those who are not aware, World Bosses are brutal fights against inordinately powerful enemies in the game’s open environment. This means that players can join in and help, with larger groups able to take down World Bosses more easily.

There are currently three of these enemies available to take on, and they provide a unique chest filled with rewards once per week to those who come out on top.

Though early reports suggested that some considered these encounters to be too difficult, the community has rallied to beg Blizzard not to nerf the content.

The Diablo community claim World Bosses are supposed to be difficult

In a post on Reddit, user IIIBossnectarIII shared their opinion on the current state of World Bosses, saying: “I see a lot of people complaining the world bosses are too hard. Just wanted to say please don’t nerf them Blizzard. They finally feel like a challenge and that’s a good thing. If anything up the challenge even more and add a guaranteed unique drop to the reward pool”

Others were quick to echo those thoughts, with one saying: “Ain’t no way people are complaining. They’re still a joke. The people complaining must be in WT1/2 and have a bunch of level 13s leeching or something. People are killing level 90 world bosses at level 70-80 like nothing lol.”

Another added: “Honestly they should buff them, it’s still borderline impossible to fail unless your entire group is massively under leveled.”

Overall, the response to the game’s general direction in recent weeks has been excellent. The significant changes to dungeons were met with a very warm reception, and drop rates also saw an overhaul that went down very well.

Despite Diablo IV’s tumultuous start, this latest turnaround has been interesting to watch, with the game following a very similar path to its predecessor. With plenty more to come across Season 2 and beyond, the future currently looks bright.