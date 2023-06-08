Diablo 4 players beg Blizzard to stop turning servers off without warning

The erratic nature of Diablo 4 servers is leaving players completely frustrated. Blizzard has a tendency to turn them off without warning, and fans think the devs need to change the system.

In what has completely taken fans off-guard, Diablo 4 servers have actually held up quite well since launch. Due to the severe influx of players, constant server disconnects and queue times were expected to plague D4. However, it hasn’t been as frequent as other titles, although this has come with a significant caveat.

Blizzard has suddenly, without any forewarning, decided to turn the servers off several times. The reason is so that they can implement a new update to improve the game’s functionality. It does mean though that players are midway through Dungeons and Strongholds one second and then being kicked the next.

Diablo 4 players desperate for World of Warcraft server feature

A passionate post on the Diablo 4 subreddit led with a complaint: “Blizzard: PLEASE stop shutting down servers with zero warning.” It broke down the issues caused by suddenly turning Diablo 4 servers off and why it’s so problematic for players.

“World Of Warcraft…another BLIZZARD game warns the players before shutting servers down. As they should, it’s common sense. In the middle of a nightmare dungeon or a helltide and servers suddenly go down. On no planet is that acceptable for your players. Full stop. No, I shouldn’t have to keep checking Twitter,” the OP said.

They certainly weren’t alone in their thoughts: “Agreed. Past games (including WoW, a Blizzard game) have always had a ‘server maintenance in 15 minutes’ kind of notice. It’s weird D4 isn’t doing that. I’ll happily find a stopping point and log out and go do something else while they work on the servers, but getting kicked mid-dungeon crawl is dumb,” one player said.

Another user chimed in too: “You’re right that most online games will do an in-game warning because that’s where the player’s attention is focused at. Posting on Twitter/launcher is fine and all but that’s not a good alternative for those playing and that will be actively affected. It’s not even a big ask/complaint. I feel bad for those playing hardcore with this.

The concept of Hardcore is already a big one to juggle without any other extraneous variables. The extreme difficulty option can result in the permanent death of a character if they fall. So if a server is being turned off in the middle of a boss fight, for instance, it can have devastating consequences.

We’ve already seen the world’s first Level 100 hardcore character disappear due to server issues, so it’s understandable that players want this issue to be rectified.