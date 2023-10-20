Diablo 4 shop adds WoW’s Invincible Lich King mount and it’s not cheap

A Diablo 4 shop refresh just added the Lich King’s Invincible mount from WoW; the bundle will cost players a lot of Platinum.

Like countless other live-service expriences, Diablo 4 features an in-game shop that regularly refreshes items. Players make purchases with in-game currency known as Platinum, obtainable through real money and premium Battle Pass rewards.

The shop’s contents aren’t known for being fairly priced, either. Not long after launch, Blizzard came under fire for giving 666 Platinum to Season 1 Battle Pass buyers, despite the shop’s cheapest item costing 800 Platinum.

While the latest addition to the shop is sure to excite many a Blizzard fan, its price will probably leave some scratching their heads.

Lich King’s Invincible mount from WoW enters Diablo 4 shop

As spotted by Twitch streamer Toweliee (via Icy-Veins), the Lich King’s trusty steed is now available to purchase in Diablo 4.

The Invincible Aspect comes in a bundle priced at 2,500 Platinum, meaning users will have to pay $25 for the full set unless they already have some Platinum stashed away.

Notably, the bundle includes the mount, Bard of Undying Loyalty mount armor, Domination Helm trophy, and the Echo of Frostmourne trophy. Players can also expect to unlock a special charge animation for the newly added Invincible Aspect.

Diablo 4’s Lich King mount isn’t the first time it’s crossover with World of Warcraft. To celebrate Diablo’s return, WoW hosted a pair of crossover events featuring items and rewards from the land of Sanctuary.

Lich King’s Invincible mount joining the Diablo shop suggests these two Blizzard-created worlds will continue to cross paths in one form or another.