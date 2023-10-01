Baldur’s Gate 3 still dominates Steam Charts months after launch

Fans loved Baldur’s Gate 3 at launch, and Steam chart statistics show that many fans still love the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was released to immediate acclaim from fans, thanks to its immersive gameplay and varied dialogue and story options, with reportedly over “17,000” possible different game endings.

Fans loved the game so much that they far exceeded the demand that Larian Studios expected for their new iteration in the Baldurs Gate franchise. The developers expected a peak of 100,000 playing the game – not the 500,000-player peak that the game hit in early August.

Article continues after ad

Now, nearly two months after the game’s rave release, have the Steam charts changed, and do players still feel the same burning passion for Larian Studios BG3 as when it was first released?

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 boasts impressive Steam chart stats

Baldur’s Gate 3 peaked at nearly one million players, charting an official 875,343 concurrent players courtesy of Steam charts. But, with such a dramatic high, fans are even more impressed that BG3 has managed to hold players’ hype and not dip in player count, with 300k players nearly two months after its release.

Article continues after ad

Steam Charts

Fans have been enamored with Baldur’s Gate 3 due to its replayability; Larian Studios have provided players with a plethora of different classes and builds, all with their own unique playstyle.

BG3 not only provides players with a solid, mostly bug-free, and polished base game experience, but the Baldur’s Gate community has also found immense joy in creating unintended games and features, like Bowler’s Gate 3 and spending 5k gold for naked dwarf camp statues.

Article continues after ad