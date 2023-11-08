Diablo 4 leak suggests classic location returning in first DLC

A Diablo 4 leak from dataminers indicates that players may soon be returning to a classic location. Get ready to rumble in the jungle!

The datamined leak that was shared to Reddit suggests that the first Diablo 4 expansion, called Vessel of Hatred, could be returning to the lush jungles of Kurast. Those who’ve played Diablo 2 or its remake, Diablo 2: Resurrected, will remember the location from that game’s third act.

The city of Kurast is surrounded by dense wilderness that had been infested by demons by Diablo, who was in the region to free his brother Mephisto from his prison deep in one of the jungle temples. The heroes of Diablo 2, with help from a mercenary troupe known as the Iron Wolves, pursued Diablo and were able to defeat Mephisto, banishing the Lord of Hatred back to Hell. Where he remained until Diablo 4.

Blizzard Entertainment Mephisto will likely be the main villain of the first Diablo 4 DLC.

Alas, Kurast never recovered from the assault and was later abandoned by its people. Yet many different files from the datamined information include the word Kurast alongside various actions and items, indicating that the region will feature prominently in the first DLC. Of course, this leak is yet to be confirmed as genuine, but if it is, it paints an exciting picture as to where Diablo 4’s story and setting could be headed.

It also tracks with Diablo 4’s ending, which sees Mephisto return to Sanctuary with his sights set on a new ‘Vessel of Hated’. The Prime Evil may be returning to Kurast to retrieve something he left there, or could have other dastardly plans that involve the region and its long-suffering people. After all, this is the region many fans associate with Mephisto, so it all makes a lot of sense.

On another interesting note, Kurast is also home to the Witch Doctors, who joined the fight against the Prime Evils in Diablo 3 as a character class after their region was decimated. Could this mean the Witch Doctors are the next character class to be added to Diablo 4 in the Vessel of Hatred expansion?

The leak also contains lots of filenames using the word mercenary, suggesting that the Iron Wolves or other mercenaries could be added to the game – finally letting players use followers like in Diablo 2 and 3.