Diablo 4 players find harmful interaction between Dark Dance Heart & Exploit Glyph

Diablo 4 players should exercise caution when using a Dark Dance Heart and Exploit Glyph at the same time.

Diablo 4 Season 1 introduced the world of Sanctuary to Malignant Hearts, which players obtain from slaying Malignant enemies. Afterward, the hearts can be socketed into jewelry for remarkable build buffs.

The game features four different types of Malignant Hearts: Brutal, Devious, Vicious, and Wrathful. Vicious hearts, in particular, provide offensive modifiers designed to increase a character’s damage output.

Article continues after ad

The Dark Dance Heart has proven especially favorable among players because of the following effect: “Every 5 seconds while above 60% Life, Core Skills cost 68-51 Life instead of your Primary Resource. Skills that consume Life deal 10-20% increased damage.” However, some users have learned that combining Dark Dance with a certain Glyph does more harm than good.

Diablo 4 fans find harmful Dark Dance Heart combination

Reddit user AperiodJperiod said they’ve noticed that with Dark Dance Heart equipped, they’ve been getting the Vulnerable ailment despite not being under attack. “I’m pretty sure it’s because of the Exploit Glyph,” they said, which inflicts increased damage to Vulnerable enemies or turns enemies Vulnerable.

Article continues after ad

Based on their findings, the Redditor concluded that “for whatever reason, the Dark Dance is treating the life loss as damage to yourself, and the Exploit Glyph doesn’t distinguish between yourself and enemies for inflicting vulnerable.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Blizzard Entertainment

While the original poster said they’ve encountered this issue with their Druid character, a few other users chimed in to say similar problems have struck their Rogue builds. One person even shared a video of the weird Dark Dance x Exploit combo adversely affecting their Twisting Blades Rogue.

Article continues after ad

Since Rogues, Druids, and Barbarians all share a similar Exploit Glyph, it’s possible the latter will be susceptible to the same issue. Whether or not such a problem arises for the Sorcerer and Necromancer classes presently remains unknown.