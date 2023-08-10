Diablo 4 players praise latest hotfix for increasing Wrathful Hearts drop rate

To the delight of players, Diablo 4 most recent hotfix drastically improved the drop rate of Wrathful Hearts in Season 1.

Diablo 4’s first season introduced the concept of Malignance, a curse that turns enemies into even deadlier and more powerful monsters. Upon death, then, these bloodthirsty foes drop Malignant Hearts that players can socket into their jewelry to receive additional buffs.

Wrathful Hearts count as the rarest and most powerful of the four Malignant Heart types. As a result, apart from farming them, players have struggled since the start of Season 1 to earn such items.

The recent release of Patch 1.1.1. hotfix 6 seems to have changed the item’s drop rate, however. And players are nothing short of pleased with the news.

Wrathful Hearts may be easier to collect in Diablo 4 now

Patch notes for Diablo 4’s sixth hotfix reveal that “the drop rate and craft chance for Wrathful Hearts and Invokers has been increased.”

Previously, players had a 3% chance of getting a Wrathful Invoker from crafting an Uncertain Invoker. The odds now sit at 15%, according to the notes. In addition, the previous chance of earning a Wrathful Heart from crafting an Uncertain Heart was 2%. The possibility has since risen to 10%.

Suffice it to say, these updated odds have been well-received by fans. A Reddit thread discussing the newest Diablo 4 patch shows that many already enjoying the effects, too.

Blizzard Entertainment

One person wrote, “it’s true. I was surprised to find a few wrathful invokers in my inventory after doing some nightmares. I’m level 85 and never came across a single wrathful invoker pre-patch.”

“Sweet. I spent hours farming for a new one with no luck. This change is welcome,” another user said of the change. Reads another comment from the thread, “Wow, level 70 and I’ve only seen one Wrathful heart this whole time. This is great.”

Notably, many Diablo 4 players were also surprised the original drop rates for Wrathful Hearts and Invokers were so low. This is one improvement to the seasonal content that couldn’t have come soon enough.