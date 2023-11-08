Diablo 4 players say frustrating potent blood bug needs a hotfix asap

Since the release of patch 1.2.2 on November 7, many Diablo 4 players haven’t been able to pick up potent blood in Season 2.

Blizzard introduced potent blood as a new form of currency with the launch of Season 2: Season of Blood. Players earn the currency from slaying vampires and then use it to upgrade and unlock their own vampiric powers.

Suffice it to say, potent blood is an essential part of the latest seasonal update. However, the recent rollout of Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.2 may have caused a few problems on this front.

Article continues after ad

The patch went live on Tuesday, November 7, and players have already stumbled across a problem impacting their potent blood stores.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 players report a glitch impacting potent blood currency

The 1.2.2 update for Diablo 4 fixed crashing issues, added five new Malignant Rings, and, apparently, disrupted the Season 2 currency system.

A number of players claim they’ve been unable to retrieve dropped potent blood since Blizzard deployed the patch. Reddit user MyMiddleground shared a screenshot of the trouble they’re facing, in which lots of potent blood sits before them but they can’t pick it up.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Redditor explained, “For the 2nd time today, when I clicked on a blood fountain all the PB spawns in the middle, where it’s impossible to pick up. Very annoying. Needs a hotfix asap!”

Article continues after ad

Multiple Diablo 4 players said they’ve encountered the exact same error when playing alone or with friends. One reply reads, “Known bug, [this] happened to a bunch of buddies and myself on the new patch release.”

Someone else chimed in, saying they tried several tricks to get things working in their favor to no avail. “Yeah, I played for a few hours last night and couldn’t pick up any. Tried dashing through the fountain, leaping onto the fountain, and playing ring around the rosy but didn’t get a single one.”

Article continues after ad

Other Diablo 4 users shared the tactics that let them acquire the glitched potent blood. “I was able to pick them up by attacking and evading at the top of the fountain towards the middle,” wrote one person. A different player added, “As the Barbarian I used Leap to jump over the fountain and snag them.”

Article continues after ad

These workarounds may or may not prove helpful. But here’s to hoping Blizzard unleashes a hotfix to solve the problem sooner rather than later, especially since Season 2 is expected to end in January.