Diablo 4 1.4.1 hotfix: Masterworking fixes, damage multipliers on bosses & more

Brianna Reeves
Hotfix 1 for Diablo 4 update 1.4.1 fixes re-enables Masterworking and strengthens damage multipliers against bosses.

On May 28, Blizzard deployed Diablo 4’s 1.4.1 patch, which promised Masterworking improvements, Helltide-related bug fixes, and much more. Players quickly noticed, however, that the update accidentally disabled Masterworking.

While developers worked on rolling out a fix, community members were left to rely on workarounds when using the crafting system.

A hotfix launched on May 30 resolves this issue and others. Not only has Masterworking been re-enabled, but the Diablo 4 hotfix also boosts the strength of damage multipliers that weren’t working properly during boss encounters.

Patch notes for Diablo 4 1.4.1 Hotfix 1

Community Manager Adam Fletcher, aka PezRadar, shared the May 30 patch notes on Diablo 4 Forums.

The developer noted in the post, and on social media, that Hotfix 1 will take some time to reach all players, since “hotfixes don’t require downloads and are done behind the scenes across servers.”

Diablo 4’s new hotfix addressing Masterworking issues

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue Rapid Fire used with Scoundrel’s Kiss equipped fired arrows in an erratic pattern.
  • Fixed an issue where unlock status of Masterworking was reset.
  • Fixed an issue where using Boulder and Hurricane with Dolmen Stone equipped did not behave appropriately.
  • Various performance and stability improvements
  • Fixed an issue where various damage multipliers, such as Damage to Vulnerable, were not working at full strength against bosses.
    • Full List
      • Baseline Damage to Vulnerable
      • Barbarian
        • 2-Handed Axe weapon expertise
        • Battle Flay
      • Necromancer
        • Cold Skeleton Mage Sacrifice bonus
      • Sorcerer
        • Frigid Fate paragon node
        • Storm Swell Aspect
        • Aspect of Shredding Blades
        • Glinting Firebolt
        • Enhanced Firewall
      • Rogue
        • Malice passive
        • Enhanced Dash
        • Fundamental Heartseeker

These changes come more than two weeks after the launch of Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn. The seasonal update rolled out a major itemization overhaul, The Call of the Wolves Seasonal Journey, Helltide changes, and the return of Andariel as a boss character.

