Diablo 4 1.4.1 hotfix: Masterworking fixes, damage multipliers on bosses & more

Diablo 4 1.4.1 hotfix: Masterworking fixes, damage multipliers on bosses & moreBlizzard Entertainment
Hotfix 1 for Diablo 4 update 1.4.1 fixes re-enables Masterworking and strengthens damage multipliers against bosses.
On May 28, Blizzard deployed Diablo 4’s 1.4.1 patch, which promised Masterworking improvements, Helltide-related bug fixes, and much more. Players quickly noticed, however, that the update accidentally disabled Masterworking.
While developers worked on rolling out a fix, community members were left to rely on workarounds when using the crafting system.
A hotfix launched on May 30 resolves this issue and others. Not only has Masterworking been re-enabled, but the Diablo 4 hotfix also boosts the strength of damage multipliers that weren’t working properly during boss encounters.
Patch notes for Diablo 4 1.4.1 Hotfix 1
Community Manager Adam Fletcher, aka PezRadar, shared the May 30 patch notes on Diablo 4 Forums.
The developer noted in the post, and on social media, that Hotfix 1 will take some time to reach all players, since “hotfixes don’t require downloads and are done behind the scenes across servers.”
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue Rapid Fire used with Scoundrel’s Kiss equipped fired arrows in an erratic pattern.
- Fixed an issue where unlock status of Masterworking was reset.
- Fixed an issue where using Boulder and Hurricane with Dolmen Stone equipped did not behave appropriately.
- Various performance and stability improvements
- Fixed an issue where various damage multipliers, such as Damage to Vulnerable, were not working at full strength against bosses.
- Full List
- Baseline Damage to Vulnerable
- Barbarian
- 2-Handed Axe weapon expertise
- Battle Flay
- Necromancer
- Cold Skeleton Mage Sacrifice bonus
- Sorcerer
- Frigid Fate paragon node
- Storm Swell Aspect
- Aspect of Shredding Blades
- Glinting Firebolt
- Enhanced Firewall
- Rogue
- Malice passive
- Enhanced Dash
- Fundamental Heartseeker
- Full List
These changes come more than two weeks after the launch of Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn. The seasonal update rolled out a major itemization overhaul, The Call of the Wolves Seasonal Journey, Helltide changes, and the return of Andariel as a boss character.