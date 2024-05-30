Diablo 4 1.4.1 hotfix: Masterworking fixes, damage multipliers on bosses & more

Hotfix 1 for Diablo 4 update 1.4.1 fixes re-enables Masterworking and strengthens damage multipliers against bosses.

On May 28, Blizzard deployed Diablo 4’s 1.4.1 patch, which promised Masterworking improvements, Helltide-related bug fixes, and much more. Players quickly noticed, however, that the update accidentally disabled Masterworking.

While developers worked on rolling out a fix, community members were left to rely on workarounds when using the crafting system.

A hotfix launched on May 30 resolves this issue and others. Not only has Masterworking been re-enabled, but the Diablo 4 hotfix also boosts the strength of damage multipliers that weren’t working properly during boss encounters.

Patch notes for Diablo 4 1.4.1 Hotfix 1

Community Manager Adam Fletcher, aka PezRadar, shared the May 30 patch notes on Diablo 4 Forums.

The developer noted in the post, and on social media, that Hotfix 1 will take some time to reach all players, since “hotfixes don’t require downloads and are done behind the scenes across servers.”

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4’s new hotfix addressing Masterworking issues

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue Rapid Fire used with Scoundrel’s Kiss equipped fired arrows in an erratic pattern.

Fixed an issue where unlock status of Masterworking was reset.

Fixed an issue where using Boulder and Hurricane with Dolmen Stone equipped did not behave appropriately.

Various performance and stability improvements

Fixed an issue where various damage multipliers, such as Damage to Vulnerable, were not working at full strength against bosses. Full List Baseline Damage to Vulnerable Barbarian 2-Handed Axe weapon expertise Battle Flay Necromancer Cold Skeleton Mage Sacrifice bonus Sorcerer Frigid Fate paragon node Storm Swell Aspect Aspect of Shredding Blades Glinting Firebolt Enhanced Firewall Rogue Malice passive Enhanced Dash Fundamental Heartseeker



These changes come more than two weeks after the launch of Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn. The seasonal update rolled out a major itemization overhaul, The Call of the Wolves Seasonal Journey, Helltide changes, and the return of Andariel as a boss character.