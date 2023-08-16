Diablo 4 players reveal 30 billion gold item that caused Blizzard to cease trading

A 30 billion gold item is what caused the Diablo 4 players to be on the receiving end of the devs’ trading ban. We’ve now learned what the item in question is and how it all went down as the game-wide ban continues to plague the game.

Many players were shocked to learn that all forms of trading in Diablo 4 came to a screeching halt. In the blink of an eye, the devs issued a ‘Suspension of Trading’ notice. It explained that D4 players would not be able to trade until Blizzard was able to resolve a serious gold and item duplication glitch.

Not only that, but players were also being threatened with bans if they engaged in this exploit. Thanks to the efforts of the community, we now know what caused the trading ban, and it seems to be an ongoing issue for the devs.

30 billion gold item responsible for Diablo 4 trading ban

Specifically, it is one weapon that has single-handedly caused all of this bother. In a YouTube video shared by user Jeppe-O, users saw the item in question.

It’s a crossbow- a near-maxed out ‘Cut Symbol’ Ancestral Rare Crossbow to be more precise. Described as “1% off triple max roll,” the Crossbow has unbelievable power and any Diablo 4 player would obviously do anything to get their hands on it.

Initially, all any player needed to do was stump up the first auction price of 150 million gold and the user would sell. However, things got out of hand rather quickly.

The video showed the bidding process and how everything transpired. Bids started flying in at all angles taking proceedings up to the billions within no time at all.

Eventually, one user claimed that they could give the crossbow holder “as much as you want,” before settling upon the eventual 30 billion gold price. The final image shows an exorbitant amount of gold being exchanged and seems to be the cause of Blizzard ending trading temporarily.

There’s a known glitch in D4 that allows players to duplicate items, so it goes without saying that duplicating a 30-billion gold crossbow might cause one or two issues. Again, we’ll keep you updated as to when Blizzard fixes the issue and re-enable trading for Diablo 4 players.

