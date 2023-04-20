Cryptic Diablo 4 tweet sparks hopes of Blizzard hosting another beta

A cryptic tweet from an official Blizzard account sparks hopes that the developer may launch a second Diablo 4 beta before the full game arrives.

Blizzard’s Diablo beta in March was a rousing success for the company, with 61 million hours played making it the biggest beta in franchise history.

Despite technical woes and a few balancing issues, many players couldn’t get enough of the limited-time testing phase. But Blizzard has made no mention of possibly rolling out another beta. Until now.

One recent tweet from the official Diablo Twitter account has some fans convinced that the studio may have a surprise up its sleeve.

Blizzard tease sparks speculation about a second Diablo 4 beta

Earlier this month, a fan responded to a Diablo tweet with the following message and a laughing emoji, “Need more Diablo 4 game time having withdrawal.”

The Diablo account finally replied to the post on April 19, simply writing, “That can be arranged…” This raises enough questions on its own, but replies from Blizzard developers have some convinced that another beta for the Diablo sequel may be on the way.

Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher posted the side-eye monkey gif beneath the cryptic Diablo tweet. Studio President Mike Ybarra replied in a similar fashion.

For now, talk of a potential second beta for Diablo 4 is mere speculation; Blizzard itself has yet to confirm anything concrete.

The developer does have something else Diablo-related in the works that will go live before the fourth mainline entry hits stores.

World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight patch 10.1 featured additions that teased two upcoming Diablo 4-themed crossover events.

The first of such events should become available on May 25, with a second apparently scheduled for June 15. It’s worth noting, however, that Blizzard hasn’t formally announced this content, either.