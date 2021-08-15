Asmongold explains why he won’t stream Diablo 2 Resurrected beta on Twitch

Asmongold isn’t keen on the idea of streaming the Diablo 2 Resurrected beta on Twitch, claiming he’s burnt out from playing the New World beta and thinks Diablo 2 will be “boring to watch”.

Gamers worldwide are eagerly waiting for the release of Diablo 2 Resurrected, the re-creation of a timeless classic.

They want to see it so bad; they’re begging content creators like Asmongold to stream the early access beta.

However, after going all-in on the New World beta to develop an informed opinion on whether or not it’s ready ahead of its launch on September 28, Asmongold admitted he doesn’t want to play another beta and thinks Diablo 2 is boring to watch.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to play another beta,” he said. “I don’t want to gear out and start grinding another beta. I do want to play it. In a way, I do. But I just don’t really want to play it on stream. I think Diablo 2 is boring to watch.”

Read More: Asmongold lost for words over FFXIV Dark Knight questline

“I think that watching someone play through the campaign for the first time like I’ll probably do when the game comes out [could be] fun, but it’s just boring to watch, and I don’t really want to do that. That’s really all it comes down to.”

Advertisement

Asmongold did admit he doesn’t think the game is boring to play. Quite the opposite, in fact.

He’s adamant though that it’s boring to watch and doesn’t want to stream it until it’s officially out. And even then, he’s still not sold on the idea.

Diablo 2 Resurrection’s early access beta is currently live and will be available until August 16.

After that, the open beta takes place between August 20 to 22, followed by the official launch a month later on September 23.