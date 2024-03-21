Underrated Destiny 2 Passage makes farming Trials weapons way easier

Destiny 2 players are queueing into Trials of Osiris with Passage of Persistence active in pursuit of Adept Weapons, but there’s a better alternative that is more beneficial for most players.

Passage of Persistence is a passage in Trials of Osiris that grants the user the Persistence perk. When active, Persistence makes it possible to earn Adept weapons without going flawless by reducing the impact losses have on your card.

This seems like a great option for casual players who want to earn Adept weapons from Trials of Osiris. While there is some truth to this, it overlooks something more important. The majority of casual players will benefit more from earning additional regular weapons than the one-off Adept weapon.

For casual players looking to farm rolls on meta PvE weapons exclusive to Trials like Cataphract GL3, it is better to activate Passage of Wealth instead. This underrated Passage increases the reputation gained from match wins earning you more Engrams and therefore more weapon rolls.

A downside to Passage of Wealth is that it makes it less likely that you will receive an Adept weapon. This isn’t a big concern for most players though as the benefits of Adept weapons are minor at best.

The only gameplay difference between regular and Adept weapons is that the latter can utilize Adept Mods. These are enhanced weapon mods that enhance a stat of choice. While these small differences can decide a heated duel between two skilled players, they are negligible in PvE and more casual PvP.

Given that Adept weapons aren’t that impactful you are better off using the Passage of Wealth to receive more rolls on the weapon you want. Not only does this save time but it also makes it much more likely that casual players will be able to obtain the PvE God Rolls they want.