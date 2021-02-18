Logo
Halo and Destiny creators Bungie working on a brand new game series

Published: 18/Feb/2021 17:54

by Tanner Pierce
Bungie, the creators of Halo and Destiny, announced a ton of expansion plans for company in a brand-new press release – including the fact that it’s hoping to put out a brand new IP to the world within the next four years. 

If you’re a fan of Bungie, but not that interested in their hit first-person shooter Destiny, then there may be some good news in store for you – if you’re patient, that is.

In a press release earlier today, Bungie announced their immediate and long-term plans for expansion, including their plans for new IP. More specifically, the developer said that it plans to introduce a brand new IP “to market” before 2025.

Even though Bungie says it wants its new IP to be released before 2025, Destiny will still be a focus for them.

It’s important to point out that this doesn’t necessarily mean that the game will hit in 2025, but rather the company is hoping it’ll become available sometime before that window. It’s also entirely possible that it’ll get delayed beyond that point, so it’s important to not get your hopes up too too much, especially considering how fluctuating the games industry is.

Unfortunately, no hints were given about the specific IP that they’re working on. Additionally, it’s unknown how far into development the actual game is. It’s very possible that only preliminary plans are in place, or if it’s something that’s been in the works for years at this point.

Destiny 2’s latest expansion was released towards the tail-end of 2020.

Bungie announced these plans amid a slew of hirings and expansions within the company. Tons of new board members have joined the independent studio, and the company announced that they have broken ground on a new expansion for its worldwide headquarters, which will help them further develop their games.

If you are a Destiny fan, there’s no worry that the devs will forget about that particular title, either: In the release, Bungie confirmed that it is committed to the “long-term development of Destiny 2 [and to] tell new stories in the Destiny Universe,” hinting that there’s more on the way horizon for that series.

All in all, this is pretty good news if you’re a Bungie fan. While it remains to be seen exactly what it has in store, it’ll certainly be interesting to find out in the near future.

Destiny 2 Warlocks boycott Well of Radiance over OP abilities

Published: 13/Feb/2021 17:25 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 21:01

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Stasis Shadebinder Warlock With Season of the Chosen Text
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Season of the Chosen

Destiny 2 players have come out in droves to criticize Bungie’s balancing of Warlocks, and have promised to boycott the Well of Radiance subclass until the developer addresses their concerns.

Finding a favorite subclass among the dozens of different options is a core part of the Destiny 2 experience. Many players have one or two subclasses that they dedicate their time to mastering and spend hundreds of hours min-maxing to unlock their full potential.

With each of the twelve subclasses sporting their own set of unique abilities, Bungie has their hands full when it comes to balancing all of these choices and spends significant time tuning each set of abilities based on player feedback.

Despite their efforts to keep each subclass viable while avoiding power creep, Bungie’s balancing choices are often a pain point for players, regardless of their favorite subclass. After several nerfs to various Warlock subclasses, players have taken to Reddit in the thousands to voice their frustrations.

Destiny 2 Dawnblade Warlock Well of Radiance
The Well of Radiance has become a staple for challenging PVE content, but players want other Warlock subclasses to be viable as well.

The now-viral Reddit post began with a call to action for Warlock players. “I am calling on all Warlocks to run Nova Warp / Void Walker until we get a meaningful TWAB about Warlock or class tuning,” it reads. The post also voiced concerns about the balancing of Warlocks in recent patches.

They pointed out how having a Warlock using Well of Radiance is practically a requirement for completing any high-level PVE content. Some examples of the Well requirement included flawless Raid and Dungeons runs, Grandmaster Nightfalls, and two-manning Dungeons (completing a three-man activity with only two players).

“First Nova Warp and now Shadebinder,” User elpezmuerto complained, referring to other Warlock subclass nerfs the community did not approve of. The post has gathered over 14k upvotes at the time of writing, and other players came out in the thousands to voice their support of the boycott.

Reddit was not the only part of the community up in arms about Warlock tuning issues. Popular Destiny 2 content creator Teawrex voiced his own concerns about the continued Warlock nerfs to Bungie via Twitter.

“I’d really like it if you’d stop nerfing Warlocks to states where they really don’t feel nearly as fun to play compared to their Titan/Hunter counterparts,” the creator said. He also agreed with the community’s feelings expressed on Reddit: “In PvE it feels I almost always need Well for high-end content.”

This is far from the first time Bungie has faced criticism over subclass balancing, but the overwhelming outcry from the community shows how important this issue is to many players. The developer has not addressed these concerns at the time of writing, but we will make sure to keep you updated on any new developments.