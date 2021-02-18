Halo and Destiny creators Bungie working on a brand new game series

Bungie, the creators of Halo and Destiny, announced a ton of expansion plans for company in a brand-new press release – including the fact that it’s hoping to put out a brand new IP to the world within the next four years.

If you’re a fan of Bungie, but not that interested in their hit first-person shooter Destiny, then there may be some good news in store for you – if you’re patient, that is.

In a press release earlier today, Bungie announced their immediate and long-term plans for expansion, including their plans for new IP. More specifically, the developer said that it plans to introduce a brand new IP “to market” before 2025.

It’s important to point out that this doesn’t necessarily mean that the game will hit in 2025, but rather the company is hoping it’ll become available sometime before that window. It’s also entirely possible that it’ll get delayed beyond that point, so it’s important to not get your hopes up too too much, especially considering how fluctuating the games industry is.

Unfortunately, no hints were given about the specific IP that they’re working on. Additionally, it’s unknown how far into development the actual game is. It’s very possible that only preliminary plans are in place, or if it’s something that’s been in the works for years at this point.

Bungie announced these plans amid a slew of hirings and expansions within the company. Tons of new board members have joined the independent studio, and the company announced that they have broken ground on a new expansion for its worldwide headquarters, which will help them further develop their games.

If you are a Destiny fan, there’s no worry that the devs will forget about that particular title, either: In the release, Bungie confirmed that it is committed to the “long-term development of Destiny 2 [and to] tell new stories in the Destiny Universe,” hinting that there’s more on the way horizon for that series.

Read More: Destiny 2 Warlocks boycott Well of Radiance over OP abilities

All in all, this is pretty good news if you’re a Bungie fan. While it remains to be seen exactly what it has in store, it’ll certainly be interesting to find out in the near future.