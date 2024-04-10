Is Destiny 3 coming after The Final Shape? Leak hints at sequel in the works

Is Destiny 3 actually in the works? Various leaks and subtle developer comments all point to the live-action title continuing after The Final Shape. But is a full-fledged sequel what’s next? Here’s what we know.

When Destiny first hit store shelves a full decade ago, few could have expected Bungie’s first IP since Halo would still be supported 10 years on. Not only is that the case, but Destiny 2 is hotter than ever in the lead-up to its climactic Final Shape expansion, set to conclude the Light and Dark saga that’s drawn Guardians in for all this time.

We’re finally set to do battle with The Witness when The FInal Shape releases on June 4, but what comes next is being kept under wraps. While one story will conclude, could another begin shortly after, and could it be in the form of a full-fledged sequel?

Here’s what we know about the possibility of a Destiny 3 thanks to various insider leaks and sneaky dev comments along the way.

Is Destiny 3 in the works?

Currently, there’s no telling for certain if Destiny 3 is in the works, though the Destiny franchise as we know it is absolutely continuing beyond The Final Shape.

Clarified once and for all during a Final Shape reveal stream on April 9, 2024, Bungie’s Luke Smith confirmed “facing The Witness is not the end.” However, the way in which he worded this comment has led to plenty of speculation.

“Facing The Witness is not the end of Destiny 2,” he said. “And it’s definitely not the end of Destiny. After you face The Witness, we’re gonna tell you what’s coming next to Destiny 2 and beyond.”

The distinction between just Destiny 2, and Destiny as a whole, is what has many Guardians thinking a jump to Destiny 3 might be incoming. “Beyond Destiny 2” certainly implies plans are in motion for the future of the franchise outside of this particular game. Though whether that means a movie, books, a threequel, or anything else is anyone’s guess for the time being.

Credible leaker teases Destiny 3

Also adding weight to the idea of Destiny 3 is a series of leaks that just became far more credible than when first shared. Posted by an anonymous Reddit account in early 2024, a leak accurately revealed the existence of a game-changing Subclass in The Final Shape. One we now know as Prismatic, as showcased during the April 9 developer stream.

In that very same leak that’s now been proven credible, they also claimed work has been done on Destiny 3. While not entirely certain if still in development to this day, they revealed Bungie has done some amount of work on Destiny 3 and that it’s codenamed “Payback”.

According to the leaker whose track record now holds up, they explained how in Destiny 3, “classes no longer exist. Any character [can] spec into any ability since lore-wise, there is no reason you couldn’t.”

While it’s obviously worth taking this information with a grain of salt for now, given the Prismatic leak held true, perhaps the Destiny 3 comments are also accurate. We’re bound to find out one way or the other in just a matter of weeks when The Final Shape comes into focus.

When might Destiny 3 release?

If Destiny 3 is actually in development, Guardians would be wise not to hold their breath in waiting for an imminent release. For starters, we know The Final Shape will spread across a full year, with three Episodes already revealed to keep the ball rolling after the June release.

Echoes, Revenant, and Heresy are just “the first” of these post-Final Shape Episodes. So Destiny 2 support is still planned for at least another year, getting us to the midpoint of 2025 at the earliest.

Concurrently, we also know Bungie is working on its extraction shooter Marathon. And while no concrete release details are given, a 2025 release, at least in early access, seems all but a given.

So with all that said, if Destiny 3 is actually in the works, it seems a safe bet that we won’t see it until 2026 at the absolute earliest.