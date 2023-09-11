Exotic Mission Rotator’s “abysmal” drop rates has Destiny 2 players losing their minds

Exotic Mission Rotator is a new weekly activity introduced in Season of the Witch. It gives Destiny 2 players a chance to farm old seasonal weapons, but its drop rates are so low that it’s making Guardians lose their minds.

Added in Season 22, the Exotic Mission Rotator sees one of three Exotic quests return weekly. Completing these missions rewards weapons from previous seasons with a chance of them being Deepsight Resonance.

Most players are in favor of the rotator as it addresses two of Destiny’s problems. One, It lets players obtain old weapons that were impossible to farm beforehand, and – two – it brings back fan-favorite quests like Presage and Operation Seraph’s Shield.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the activity isn’t perfect with some believing the current drop rates for Red Border weapons are too low to justify farming the Exotic Mission Rotator.

Destiny 2 players want Exotic Mission Rotator drop rates improved

Upset at drop rates in the Exotic Mission Rotator, a disgruntled Destiny 2 player posted on Reddit: “I HAVE COMPLETED THE OPERATION SERAPH SHIELD 13 TIMES AND STILL HAVEN’T RECEIVED A SINGLE IKELOS SMG!!!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I am a new player to Destiny joining last season and have seen so much info online about the IKELOS SMG being the godsend for arc Titan builds. I have now grinded the mission 13 times and still haven’t received it once,” OP elaborated explaining their frustration.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sympathizing with OP, one reply read: “Farmed the mission minimum 4x a day since reset on Tuesday and only 1 SMG so far, trash roll and of course not a Red Border either. Was on a break when the mission first came out so it was fun the first few times but holy sh*t does it get dull quick.”

“Farmed for a whole two days, about 8 hours each day… Got about 5 SMG drops throughout both days. What’s even worse was if I was trying to get the sniper; I only got 1 of those for both days. The drops are abysmal and it’s crazy [Bungie] aren’t aware yet,” another Guardian complained.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The exact drop rates of Red Border weapons from Destiny 2’s Exotic Missions are unknown. Members of the Destiny community have speculated that it’s 1/5 for any Red Border but this hasn’t been confirmed by Bungie.