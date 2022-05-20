Destiny 2 update 4.1.0 early patch notes: Season 17 changes to UI, Power levels and Vault Space

Destiny 2 early patch notes for update 4.1.0 are here for the start of Season 17. Here’s all we know so far.

Destiny 2’s weekly reset is almost upon us, and the game’s new season, Season 17, will arrive alongside a new patch: Destiny 2 update 4.1.0.

While many of the patch changes are under wraps in the name of player discovery, we do know that the patch will amend players’ Power Levels for the new season, tweak the UI, and finally increase the game’s vault space by another 100 slots.

Here’s everything we know about Destiny 2 update 4.1.0.

Destiny 2 update 4.1.0 patch notes

Bungie gave us a preview as part of its weekly blog. You can find out when the patch will be released with our server maintenance guide. We’ll update these notes when we get the full list.

