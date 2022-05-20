Destiny 2 update 4.1.0 early patch notes: Season 17 changes to UI, Power levels and Vault Space

Destiny 2 early patch notes for update 4.1.0 are here for the start of Season 17. Here’s all we know so far.
Destiny 2’s weekly reset is almost upon us, and the game’s new season, Season 17, will arrive alongside a new patch: Destiny 2 update 4.1.0.
While many of the patch changes are under wraps in the name of player discovery, we do know that the patch will amend players’ Power Levels for the new season, tweak the UI, and finally increase the game’s vault space by another 100 slots.
Here’s everything we know about Destiny 2 update 4.1.0.
Destiny 2 update 4.1.0 patch notes
Bungie gave us a preview as part of its weekly blog. You can find out when the patch will be released with our server maintenance guide. We’ll update these notes when we get the full list.
- Updated the Director navigation header to a new style to make it more scalable.
- Fixed a visual bug on the Title Screen when playing with a screen aspect ratio greater than 16:9.
- Fixed a logic bug that would sometimes show inaccurate informational text on the Bungie Name Change screen after a player had changed their name via Bungie.net.
- Improved the consistency with which PlayStation and Xbox platform rosters update the online status of platform friends.
- Increased Strange Coins earned from the reward chest in Dares of Eternity from 1 to 3.
- This does not affect the number of Strange Coins earned from Lightning Round chests.
- Power Bands have been increased for the new Season:
- Power Floor: 1350 (unchanged)
- Soft Cap: 1510 (up from 1500)
- Powerful Cap: 1560 (up from 1550)
- Hard Cap: 1570 (up from 1560)
- The Character Power Boost has been increased to 1510 with the new Soft Cap.
- Vault space has been increased by 100 (was 500, is now 600).
- While we know this doesn’t enable players to save every single piece of loot in the game, the team was able to pull some strings and get a little more space for your vaults as they continue to investigate future solutions.
- Xûr’s inventory should no longer be different if players manage to find him at destinations shortly after the weekly reset happens on Tuesday.
- He will still reappear with new gifts from the Nine when he returns at his regularly scheduled time on Friday.
- While his will is not his own, he needs a break each week—no more working overtime.
- Scorn sniper damage brought in line (reduced) with other combatant sniper weapons.
- Spread of projectiles increased to reduce instances of multiple projectiles hitting players.
-
