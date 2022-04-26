Destiny 2 update 4.0.1.1 patch notes: Ability balancing changes & bug fixes

Destiny 2 patch notes for update 4.0.1.1 are here, and they make subtle but important tweaks to abilities as well as bug fixes.

Destiny 2’s weekly reset is almost upon us, and the game’s rotation of activities will continue as soon as players have downloaded hotfix 4.0.1.1.

While it doesn’t add any additional new combat, it does make big changes to a series of subclass abilities, notably the Axion Bolt and Titan Barricade, while also making changes to the Renewal Grasps exotic armor.

The patch also squeezes in a handful of bug fixes amidst the latest Destiny 2 patch notes as the MMO/loot shooter hybrid continues rolling toward Season 17.

Destiny 2 update 4.0.1.1 patch notes

We’re still waiting for the full notes, but Bungie has given us a preview as part of last week’s mammoth blog post about Season 17 changes.

Ability and equipment balancing

Axion Bolt base cooldown increased from 91s to 152s.

Titan Barricade’s base cooldown when the Bastion Void Aspect is equipped is now 82s, up from 53s. This matches the recharge rate of Warlock Rift.

Offensive Bulwark now provides 60% less bonus grenade energy regeneration in PvP game modes.

Whisper of Chains now provides 15% bonus damage resistance against players when near a Stasis crystal, down from 25%. Unchanged vs. PvE targets.

Renewal Grasps While equipped, Renewal Grasps increases the base cooldown of the Duskfield Grenade from 62s to 152s. The outgoing damage penalty applied to player victims in the Renewal Grasps’ Duskfield Grenade reduced from 50% to 20%. Damage unchanged vs. PvE targets.



Destiny 2 update 4.0.1.1 bug fixes