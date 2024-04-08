Destiny 2 is missing this obvious feature that should have been added years ago

Despite the franchise starting a decade ago and Destiny 2 being released back in 2017, a key feature is still missing that lore fanatics are desperate to see added.

Destiny’s world is filled with fascinating lore to get involved with. From the main stories of each expansion to the seasonal activities and many hidden extras, Destiny 2 delivers a rich narrative experience that has captivated fans.

However, keeping track of that lore is hard. With so much story content vaulted newer players are left with little chance of learning everything. Bungie bringing back old missions helped somewhat but a long-term solution is needed.

Article continues after ad

Though everyone has their own take on what this solution could be, many in the community believe the introduction of a Codex or Bestiary is the answer. Explaining as such on Reddit, one fan insisted, “Destiny 2 really needs a codex/bestiary,” in a Bungie suggestion post.

Elaborating further the post continued, “It’s crazy to think there’s nothing in the game. That has detailed information on the races without Destiny. Enemy units etc. Who the NPCs are and their origins. Information on the planets and destinations. It would be a great help to new players and old.”

Article continues after ad

This idea proved popular with other players receiving hundreds of upvotes and prompting responses such as, “I agree 100%, should be easy enough to put in collections,” and, “Been asking for that since D1.”

Article continues after ad

Looking to further improve OP’s idea, a different player proposed adding ‘Enemy Weaknesses’ to make it easier for players to figure out the best counterplay to each race. The example given was that the Cabal have a 20% headshot resistance but since this isn’t stated anywhere most Guardians are unaware.

An enemy Codex would be a great addition to Destiny 2 as it would not only make content more accessible but also have huge potential for conserving lore. Storytelling is one area where the looter shooter needs to improve following Lightfall’s mixed reception, and this would be a great start.