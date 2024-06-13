Beloved Destiny 2 community manager announces return to Bungie

Popular Destiny 2 community manager dmg04 has announced that he will return to Bungie in June and come on board as a Global Community Lead.

The Final Shape has been nothing short of fantastic for Destiny 2. The newest expansion saw tons of players come back and join in on the action, with the player base feeling positive about the varied content on offer.

Even many of the devs seem to be returning too, as beloved former community manager dmg04 has announced they’d be returning to Destiny 2.

Dylan Gafner, better known as dmg04, was the community manager for Destiny 2. He was essentially the face of the entire community, even winning the Best Community Support award for the game in 2019.

Article continues after ad

Gafner announced in 2023 that he would be taking a step back from his role at Bungie, and eventually wound up at Riot Games. However, the beloved dev is making a return, much to the delight of Guardians everywhere.

Article continues after ad

Gafner took to Twitter to announce their return, which is slated for later this month.

“Let’s keep this announcement short and sweet: June 24, 2024 – Global Community Lead – Destiny 2. See you again soon, Guardians. More details to come.”

The Destiny 2 community was elated to see the return of dmg04, with another well-known dev Cozmo23 welcoming them back. Several other devs, content creators, and voice actors welcomed back dmg04, reinforcing his importance to the community of Destiny 2.

Article continues after ad

“Welcome back, sir.” streamer Dr Lupo graciously replied.

“Just when we thought Bungie couldn’t possibly put out any more bangers this expansion” another user huzzahed.

Returning as the Global Community Lead may mean that Gafner’s work will look a little different from what he previously did at Bungie. This is especially true thanks to the sheer amount of changes the game has undergone in the time he left.

Despite all this, the player base is nothing but excited to welcome home the face of the Destiny 2 community.