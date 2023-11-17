Destiny 2 devs confirm reprisal of fan favorite rocket launcher in Season 23 pass

Destiny 2 developers Bunige have confirmed the return of fan-favorite exotic rocket launcher The Dragon’s Breath in Season 23’s seasonal pass.

If there’s one thing Destiny 2 is about, it’s the insanely satisfying gunplay the game offers. Blasting through enemies with all forms of weaponry has never felt so enjoyable before. And of course, Bungie offers players heaps of weapon archetypes like SMGs, Trace Rifles, and Glaives so everyone meets their match.

Despite all these weapon archetypes, exotic weapons still triumph as some of the coolest mass tools of destruction within Destiny 2. These rarer exotic weapons often require players to be lucky or complete a quest to pick them up, but they offer exotic perks that really make them shine above their legendary brothers.

One way players can grab exotics however is by participating in the season pass. Bungie normally places one of the seasonal exotics within the season pass, as an incentive for players to either purchase or grind the levels to grab it. Season 23 is no different, and sees the return of a fan-favorite exotic rocket launcher.

Destiny 2 devs have confirmed in a recent TWID that The Dragon’s Breath will be returning in Season of the Wish. Like its Destiny 1 counterpart, Dragon’s Breath will apply a burning effect to enemies hit by it and will also eject incendiary fuel into pools around the target.

As per usual the exotic will also return with a completable catalyst from Banshee-44, which will likely involve completing seasonal and ritual activities.

The catalyst helps fuel the Dragon’s Breath faster and also spawns Firesprites when you defeat enemies with the weapon.

Whether or not this new exotic rocket launcher will be able to take down heavy hitters like Gjallarhorn is yet to be seen, but it definitely has the Destiny 2 community keen.