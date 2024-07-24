Destiny 2 GM’s “refreshing” twist has Guardians loving every run

A new Grandmaster Nightfall was released in Destiny 2 this week, and Guardians have quickly taken a liking to the innovative changes Bungie has made.

On the Weekly Reset for July 23, Liminality made its debut as the first new GM of Echoes Act 2. The strike was originally released as part of The Final Shape’s missions, but it has now received a makeover, making it much more difficult.

The biggest changes include an additional traversal section, the Taken Essence room requiring extra mechanics, and some enemies getting upgraded to Lightbearers. That’s in addition to the usual extra champions and harder-hitting enemies expected from any GM.

These changes haven’t gone unnoticed, with the community praising Bungie for a job well done. One such post on r/DestinyTheGame expressed, “The Liminality GM having slightly different mechanics is actually super refreshing. Nice job Bungie.”

This user then explained, “I’ve actually been looking forward to this GM since hearing that it was going to be one, and Bungie most definitely didn’t disappoint. Not only is it actually challenging (and not in a buggy way), but it’s the first GM to actually have added obstacles outside of champions and the normal snoozefest modifiers.”

This perspective proved popular, with another player commenting, “Very good GM, and I like them moving forward with more substantial changes to GMs than simply spamming champions.”

Others complimented how it delivered just the right amount of challenge, responding, “It’s challenging without being straight bullsh*t like the Moon Battleground,” as well as, “I really enjoyed it overall. Found it more chaotic than hard, but chaotic in a great way.”

Those looking to take on Liminality have a lot of options to choose from. Some of the most popular Exotics for the new GM include Getaway Artist, Orpheus Rig, and Hazardous Propulsion, but just about any meta build can work as long as it has enough sustainability.

As has been the case throughout The Final Shape, both Hunter builds and Warlock builds have proven the best in this new activity. Titan mains can still complete Liminality but will have a tougher time until the community’s demands for Titan buffs become a reality.