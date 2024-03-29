Destiny 2 player furious with Bungie over timegated Into The Light weapons

Destiny 2 players are furious at developers Bungie for timegating several of the reissued weapons coming with Into The Light, calling for them to reverse the change.

Destiny 2 is reintroducing fan-favorite weapons from the past with Into The Light, and players are less than happy about it. The community has kicked up a fuss not about the weapons themselves, but the way Bungie has decided to release them, timegating them so that players would be forced to come back each week.

This has been a common complaint among Destiny 2 players, with the devs using FOMO to incentivize players to keep coming back to the shooter. Now out of the 12 weapons being released, only six of them will be dropping with the Onslaught activity, with the others being slowly released each week, providing players incentive to rerun and farm the activity.

Article continues after ad

Players are less than pleased with this form of FOMO and have lashed out at the devs for adopting this method.

Article continues after ad

Many in the Destiny 2 community are calling for Bungie to completely reverse the decision about the new weapons.

“Bungie, can we maybe reverse the decision to have six of the 12 new weapons timegated?” a top post on the Destiny 2 subreddit reads.

Others have similarly lashed out, replying to the dev insight thread.

“Yeah that’s ridiculous. The timegate is so pointless,” a user complained.

“Leave it to Bungie to shoot themselves in the foot with absolutely useless FOMO,” another agreed.

Article continues after ad

While the weapons themselves will still be available after The Final Shape drops, the limited edition variant of the gun will no longer be available after June 3, forcing players to hop into the mode while they’re still available.