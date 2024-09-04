Shroud’s new game Spectre Divide player count gets off to a strong start on Steam

Popular streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has finally released his highly anticipated tactical shooter, Spectre Divide. Just 24 hours later, the game is showing promise thanks to a strong player count, despite a few hiccups.

As a former Valorant and CS:GO pro, and current popular streamer, there’s no doubt shroud knows what players are looking for when it comes to a tactical multiplayer shooter. As such, there’s been a considerable amount of hype for Spectre Divide’s release among the fanbase and beyond.

This was echoed when the game was released on September 3, where the total player count hit an impressive 30,000 on Steam. While this isn’t anything hugely game-breaking, it certainly shows promise for Spectre Divides’ future, especially after similar titles like Concord failed to bring in an audience.

Spectre Divide reaches 30,000 players despite server issues

Mountaintop Studios Spectre Divide’s player count is showing a promising start for the shooter.

That 30,000 player count is all the more impressive when the many server issues, bugs, and mass player frustration are taken into consideration.

Just nine hours after the game’s release, developer, Mountaintop Studios announced they’d be bringing the game down to fix a few critical bugs and errors that had come to light upon its release. While it was thankfully only shut down for two hours, this undeniably impacted the total player count in the first 24 hours.

On top of this, controversy and frustration hit relatively fast, with players slamming the price of the skins for weapons and characters. Spectre Divide quickly responded to this outcry on their X account and stated they would be decreasing prices and offering refunds to those affected.

Despite the server issues and player frustration, the number of Steam players has been clocking in at over 10,000 consistently on the second day of its release (September 4), proving it still has quite the fanbase enjoying the brand-new shooter.