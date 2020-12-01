Simple Overwatch trick gives Sombra a huge advantage on Hollywood

Hollywood is one of Overwatch’s most iconic maps, but it’s also one of its most challenging. Here’s a fun translocator trick for Sombra that’ll help you out on both attack and defence.

Sombra has become one of Overwatch’s most notorious heroes both in terms of lore and as a playable character. The Mexican cyber queen is known for her flexibility: she works beautifully as a flanker, has enough raw power to dominate from the backline and can even become a support DPS.

One of the maps that sees the hacker played regularly is Hollywood, where often DPS players jump on Widowmaker or Hanzo to pop some heads. Sombra’s invisibility makes her perfect for dodging out of this full frontal sniper assault.

Another aspect of her kit that makes her the perfect Hollywood pick is her translocator, and one reddit user has a nifty trick to help you dodge attacks but still be impactful in fights.

Sombra translocator trick on Hollywood

Since the nerf to Sombra’s translocator which meant that it could no longer be placed on slanted surfaces, it’s been difficult to find an impactful spot to drop the tiny teleporter on Hollywood. The second area of the map — the Western themed set — is notorious for the slanted rooftops of the fake houses.

Read More: Crafty Overwatch spot can give you the drop on Lijiang Tower

Reddit user TheOneLlama has come to the rescue though, and has given Sombra players a nice little translocator trick. If Sombra throws her translocator onto the Pioneer Hotel’s roof across from the walkway between the Bank and the Saloon, the device will land on the peak of the roof which is a flat surface.

From here, Sombra has a perfect eagle-eye view of the upcoming payload. This is perfect for defence because it means she’s there to pick off enemies, but also on attack so that she can disrupt the enemy backline.

So, as if Hollywood’s back alleys and passageways weren’t good enough for Sombra, this little trick makes her even more dominant on one of her strongest maps. Try it out and see; you’ll be turning out the enemy’s lights in no time.