Overwatch

Simple Overwatch trick gives Sombra a huge advantage on Hollywood

Published: 1/Dec/2020 11:35

by Lauren Bergin
Sombra Hollywood Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Sombra

Hollywood is one of Overwatch’s most iconic maps, but it’s also one of its most challenging. Here’s a fun translocator trick for Sombra that’ll help you out on both attack and defence. 

Sombra has become one of Overwatch’s most notorious heroes both in terms of lore and as a playable character. The Mexican cyber queen is known for her flexibility: she works beautifully as a flanker, has enough raw power to dominate from the backline and can even become a support DPS.

One of the maps that sees the hacker played regularly is Hollywood, where often DPS players jump on Widowmaker or Hanzo to pop some heads. Sombra’s invisibility makes her perfect for dodging out of this full frontal sniper assault.

Another aspect of her kit that makes her the perfect Hollywood pick is her translocator, and one reddit user has a nifty trick to help you dodge attacks but still be impactful in fights.

Hollywood-Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
The Hollywood wild west set is one of the area’s most deadly to try and navigate.

Sombra translocator trick on Hollywood

Since the nerf to Sombra’s translocator which meant that it could no longer be placed on slanted surfaces, it’s been difficult to find an impactful spot to drop the tiny teleporter on Hollywood. The second area of the map — the Western themed set — is notorious for the slanted rooftops of the fake houses.

Reddit user TheOneLlama has come to the rescue though, and has given Sombra players a nice little translocator trick. If Sombra throws her translocator onto the Pioneer Hotel’s roof across from the walkway between the Bank and the Saloon, the device will land on the peak of the roof which is a flat surface.

From here, Sombra has a perfect eagle-eye view of the upcoming payload. This is perfect for defence because it means she’s there to pick off enemies, but also on attack so that she can disrupt the enemy backline.

nifty little translocate/invis spot I’d thought I should share from r/Overwatch

So, as if Hollywood’s back alleys and passageways weren’t good enough for Sombra, this little trick makes her even more dominant on one of her strongest maps. Try it out and see; you’ll be turning out the enemy’s lights in no time.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War leak reveals Warzone cosmetics for Nuke event

Published: 1/Dec/2020 11:26

by Connor Bennett
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

New Black Ops Cold War leaks have pointed towards Warzone rewards for the impending nuke event that looks likely to bring a new map to Call of Duty’s battle royale mode. 

When the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare year was coming to a close, many wondered what would happen to Warzone. Would it make the move over to Black Ops Cold War or remain a separate entity?

Well, in that time, there’s been plenty of speculation about a new map and a move to the Cold War engine – especially as the Nuke, which appeared in Verdansk during the reveal event for the new game, still hasn’t been launched. 

However, it looks like the weapon of mass destruction could soon be set to lift off and kickstart Warzone’s integration with Cold War after some new cosmetics surfaced. 

Warzone operator running with gun
Infinity Ward
Warzone hasnt made the move to Cold War just yet, but it appears as if its coming soon.

Call of Duty leaker WarzoneNewz posted an image of an emblem where a Nuke can be seen blasting off around the Soviet flag – making it look like a Sickle. 

Additionally, there is a calling card for Alcatraz, or at least a map based on Alcatraz anyway – with Russian propaganda billboards being used on the main building in the centre of the image. 

The long-standing theory, since the Nuke arrived on Verdansk, has been that it will blast off and destroy Verdansk, giving way for some sort of rebirthed version of Alcatraz, given Treyarch used the small, prison map back in Blackout – the first attempt at Call of Duty Battle Royale. However, nothing has been confirmed. 

During the Cold War reveal event, where players were tasked with running around Verdansk and completing certain tasks, unique emblems and calling cards were released. So, it would make sense that they’d want to commemorate another live event with rewards for players who are there.

However, we’ll just have to wait and see what Treyarch decides to do, as there’s been no confirmation, just yet, about whether there will be another map or if it’s just going to be an extension of Verdansk.