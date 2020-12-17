Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 player wins race thanks to hilarious bug

Published: 17/Dec/2020 14:24

by James Busby
CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077 is no stranger to numerous glitches and despite receiving a hefty day one patch, players continue to experience all kinds of weird and wacky scenarios. However, one player ended up having the race of his life thanks to one hilarious bug. 

The vast, open world of Cyberpunk’s Night City is absolutely brimming with all kinds of colorful characters, futuristic weaponry, and exciting side quests that you can discover. While CD Projekt Red’s latest endeavor isn’t without its flaws, there have been a number of bugs that have proved to be incredibly comedic in their nature.

From shroud losing his character’s head to horrifying visual oddities, there always seems to be a new discovery to be made. Certain Cyberpunk 2077 bugs have been known to impact gameplay in a negative way, often forcing players to reload their save or abandon a quest entirely. However, one determined player refused to let the game get the better of him. 

A driverless win

Johnny Silverhands Porsche 911 Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt
It turns out you don’t always need a car to win a race.

When bugs arise at pivotal points in a quest, it can often prove frustrating, particularly if you have to start from the very beginning. This wasn’t the case for Reddit user, BattleScones. In fact, failure was never an option. No, this Cyberpunk player is about to have the race of his life. 

Upon selecting the Beast in Me: Santo Domingo quest, BattleScones can be seen heading over to his car. Everything looks normal as all the racers are all lined up ready to begin. However,  BattleScones quickly realizes that this race is going to be far from easy. 

“Why can’t I get in my car, what the f***k?! Why can’t I get in the car?” he shouts as he frantically tries to open the car’s door. However, the button prompt to open the door doesn’t appear and the race announcer begins to do the countdown. 

Instead of reloading his save, BattleScones quickly jumps onto the roof of one of the cars in front of him. “I’m still going to win this race,” he triumphantly cries. The car begins to accelerate and the carless player starts his journey to second place. 

As Battescones frantically looks around, he witnesses everything from a flying bike to numerous car collisions. Even a Delamain cab makes its way into the race and smashes into the player’s car. “What?! Is that a Delamain Car? What the hell, that’s a Delamain car. Just a random bot – GLaDOS is coming.”

Upon finally reaching the finish line and taking first place, BattleScones began to fight back the laughter. The player seemingly couldn’t believe what had just happened, “I won, I won!” he cried, which was quickly followed up by “Why is everything in this game busted, nothing ever works…This game is cooked, it’s so bad. I love it.”

Well, it’s certainly one of the most comedic ways we’ve seen a player win a race in Cyberpunk 2077. 

Cyberpunk 2077

How to duplicate items in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 17/Dec/2020 12:24

by James Busby
Cyberpunk 2077 item duplication exploit
CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077’s best gear and weapons don’t come cheap – in fact, you’ll need lots of Eddies if you wish to add them all to your collection. Fortunately, this item duplication glitch will make your bank flush with cash in no time. 

From game-changing Cyberware implants to deadly futuristic weapons, there are plenty of highly coveted items in Cyberpunk 2077. Of course, the best gear is often incredibly expensive or hard to find.

Money exploits aren’t exactly new to the world of Cyberpunk 2077 and savvy players have already found ways to earn plenty of cash in just a few minutes. However, this exploit is the best yet as it allows you to infinitely duplicate any items. 

This means players can get their hands on multiple copies of the game’s Legendary weapons, mods, Cyberware, and crafting materials. Whether you’re after the game’s most luxurious vehicles or just want to be the richest person in Night City, this duplication exploit will enable you to do just that. 

How to duplicate items in Cyberpunk 2077

Scouring Night City in search of the game’s best loot can often prove difficult, particularly if you’re after Legendary mods and rare crafting materials. Even if you do end up finding these elusive items, you’ll need often need a number of them if you wish to create the best weapons and character builds. 

The one time use of mods also makes using Cyberpunk’s Legendary variants a big commitment – after all, you can’t simply remove them from your weapons and clothes when you’ve attached them. Fortunately, TagBackTV’s item duplication glitch will enable you to create as many copies as you like. 

In order to duplicate any items, simply follow the steps outlined below:

  1. Save your game first.
  2. Head over to any Drop Point.
  3. Sell the Untitled 18 painting and one of each item you wish to duplicate.
  4. Exit the Drop point.
  5. Head back over to the Drop Point and hit the options and sell button at the same time. 
Cyberpunk 2077 Drop Point
TagBackTV / CD Projekt
If you’ve done the glitch correctly, you should see the following screen.

If you’ve done it correctly, you’ll notice that the Drop Point sell screen has become transparent.

The Drop Point itself will be visible behind the screen and you will be able to begin duplicating your items. Once this screen has come up, follow the instructions below:

  1. Repurchase all the Untitled 18 paintings.
  2. Repurchase all your previously sold items (will cost money)
  3. Sell the copies of the duplicated paintings to make more money. 

It’s really as simple as that and this method can be done as many times as you like, so get farming up those Legendary items before CD Projekt patch it for good. 