Baldur’s Gate 3 fans can’t get over hilarious Shadowheart bug

Baldur’s Gate 3 has proven to be an immensely detailed game that was always likely to experience some bugs. Despite Larian Studios’ impressive attempts at polishing, one portrait bug has snuck through, and it’s hilarious.

In a post on social media, one player shared a screenshot from their game in which Shadowheart’s portrait is bugged. Instead of the usual stylized image, she stares directly at the camera with a tiny head.

This hasn’t impinged on the gameplay, but the OP was keen to find a fix if there was one. In the end, the problem was rectified simply by swapping her out of the party and then back in, restoring the portrait to its usual state.

Many in the community shared their theories for why Shadowheart looked like this. One said, “‘The Kubrick Stare’ is one of director Stanley Kubrick’s most recognizable directorial techniques. A method of shot composition where a character stares at the camera with a forward tilt, to convey to the audience that they are at the peak of their derangement.”

Another added their slightly disturbing bug experience, “I had a bug where instead of the character creation screen, I was given rows and columns of different male body types available in the game. They were all naked with no hair, just standing around, facing the same direction. I wish I took a screenshot of that.”

Despite these small gripes, Baldur’s Gate 3 has had little to answer for regarding bugs or glitches. Larian Studios has announced it’s moving on to other projects, though will continue to support the game for now. We should soon be able to see if any more issues arise as maintenance on the game winds down in the coming months.