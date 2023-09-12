Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update could overheat your PC warns CD Projekt Red

A lead programmer for Cyberpunk 2077 has asked fans to check their PC setups before playing the upcoming Phantom Liberty update after fears of it overheating less powerful computers.

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update has been officially announced as the game’s one and only DLC expansion that launches on September 26. Following on from its infamously rough first launch that saw bugs galore, the developers CD Projekt Red looks set to bounce back for one last hoorah.

The Phantom Liberty DLC has been revealed to be a major update featuring an overhaul of brand-new features coming to the futuristic action-adventure RPG. It includes a whole new setting, story, abilities and gear for fans to be excited about.

With a considerably large amount of content being pumped into the Cyberpunk, it is no surprise that the file size of the update is a massive 32GB according to leakers.

This compared with the not-so-smooth first launch, which led thousands of fans to stop playing the game, has left the gaming community cautious.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty may overheat less powerful PCs

A lead scene programmer at CD Projekt Red has warned fans to check their PC setups before they play Phantom Liberty to avoid overheating issues in a post from their personal account on Twitter/X.

Filip Pierściński highlighted cooling systems specifically need to be checked due to the DLC reportedly causing CPUs to have a “90% workload” when playing the game, which is certainly substantial.

He further suggests benchmarking their setups against the update beforehand in order to see if your gaming setup should be substantial enough to play the game when it drops.

If you are unsure if you’re PC and cooling setup is strong enough, we have provided our own specific Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty PC requirements guide.