 YNk steps down as FaZe Clan CSGO coach following NiKo's exit - Dexerto
CS:GO

YNk steps down as FaZe Clan CSGO coach following NiKo’s exit

Published: 28/Oct/2020 19:19

by Alan Bernal
ELEAGUE

faze clan NiKo YNk

Janko ‘YNk’ Paunović has stepped down as the head coach of FaZe Clan’s CSGO team following the transfer of Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač to G2 Esports.

YNk cited issues within the team and wanted to step aside as FaZe will be looking to build up their lineup again, which still features highly-talented players even with the exit of their Bosnian star.

“For a while now the team has been struggling with some recurring issues in and out of the game which I’ve done my best to try and amend but unfortunately without much success,” YNk said. “I feel that the best way to move forward is for the team and myself to part ways and, with NiKo going to G2, give the players and the organization the opportunity to get a new coach and IGL who can work on taking the team forward.”

The former MiBR and FaZe coach also indicated that he’s going to break from coaching CSGO for the rest of 2020, and left the next year open-ended.

faze clan ynk
DreamHack
YNk has stepped down from FaZe after joining in early 2019.

A player and broadcaster before his coaching career, YNk leaves the org in the same month his team beat OG Esports 3-0 in the EU Intel Extreme Masters New York Online grand finals. Last week, they placed 9th at the DreamHack Open Fall 2020.

YNk has been with the team since the beginning of 2019. While they managed to put good results together at various BLAST events and some online tourneys in 2020, FaZe struggled to put up consistent performances against top teams.

YNk is stepping aside in a pivotal moment for FaZe Clan’s roster. Longtime face of the org’s CSGO team, Niko, has moved on from FaZe, and the coach will stand down to let them make something out of the stars still on roster like Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David, Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard, Markus ‘Kjaerbye’ Kjærbye, and rising talent Helvijs ‘broky’ Saukants.

faze clan csgo niko ynk
BLAST
YNk and NiKo both parted ways with FaZe Clan.

As more CSGO events and competitors continue to either migrate or revolve around EU, YNk could still have prospects in the competitive or broadcasting sides of the scene.

Once a team with superstar players in every role, FaZe is now on the market to fill up their roster to standard capacity, as the latest shakeups leave them without a fifth member and a head coach to take the reigns.

flamie explains why Na’Vi have struggled during CSGO’s online era

Published: 28/Oct/2020 17:58

by Marco Rizzo
Flamie IEM Katowice 2019
ESL

BLAST Premier flamie G FUEL Natus Vincere

Interviewed by Dexerto, NaVi CSGO player Egor ‘flamie’ Vasilev discussed his team’s struggles in the online era, the North American teams coming to Europe and what it means to be already qualified for BLAST Global Finals. 

The 23-year old Russian commented on NaVi’s struggles at the beginning of the online era of Counter-Strike. He talked about the struggles in adapting to playing online, referring to his team’s history of being a squad which turns up on LAN.

This was evident from their inability to replicate their success at IEM Katowice 2020 in following events such as EPL Season 11 and the ensuing Regional Major Ranking events. 

The young rifler expressed his belief that LAN events might still be an unrealistic prospect in the near future and mentioned how a recent bootcamp with part of the team has really helped to improve everyone’s game. 

Flamie also revealed his excitement in seeing NA teams coming to Europe in order to compete in online tournaments, especially Evil Geniuses which appear on their BLAST Premier Fall Series groups. 

In the end, Egor commented on the relief in pressure now that the team is almost certain to qualify for the BLAST Premier Global Finals and how it, together with Ilya ‘Perfecto’ Zalutskiy’s recovery from illness, will improve the team. 

NaVi and flamie are currently looking to top their group at Blast Premier Fall Series 2020 and will be playing NiP today in the lower bracket final, aiming to get their revenge against OG in the final game of the day.