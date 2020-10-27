 Why NiKo isn't the answer to G2's CSGO crisis | Richard Lewis - Dexerto
Why NiKo isn’t the answer to G2’s CSGO crisis | Richard Lewis

Published: 27/Oct/2020 15:20

by Shane King
NiKo to G2 Esports?

Rumors are circulating that G2 Esports are set to trade for Bosnian superstar fragger Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač in order to solve their recent struggles on the server.

Richard Lewis breaks down this potential roster move in his latest video for Dexerto taking a look at what this move could potentially mean for G2’s current roster as well as if NiKo could mesh well within the team.

One potential problem Richard states is the fact that this current G2 roster isn’t just one piece of the puzzle away from getting back to the top of the world rankings and actually, FaZe are probably more likely to win now more than G2.

Another issue is that NiKo’s ego may upset the applecart in G2 especially considering the form that KennyS is in at the moment may lead to NiKo being in that all too familiar situation where he has to carry a team on his own back as he had at FaZe clan.

US Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 2:43

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

October

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.