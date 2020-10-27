Why NiKo isn't the answer to G2's CSGO crisis | Richard Lewis - Dexerto

Rumors are circulating that G2 Esports are set to trade for Bosnian superstar fragger Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač in order to solve their recent struggles on the server.
Richard Lewis breaks down this potential roster move in his latest video for Dexerto taking a look at what this move could potentially mean for G2’s current roster as well as if NiKo could mesh well within the team.
One potential problem Richard states is the fact that this current G2 roster isn’t just one piece of the puzzle away from getting back to the top of the world rankings and actually, FaZe are probably more likely to win now more than G2.
Another issue is that NiKo’s ego may upset the applecart in G2 especially considering the form that KennyS is in at the moment may lead to NiKo being in that all too familiar situation where he has to carry a team on his own back as he had at FaZe clan.