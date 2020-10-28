flamie explains why Na'Vi have struggled during CSGO's online era - Dexerto

Interviewed by Dexerto, NaVi CSGO player Egor ‘flamie’ Vasilev discussed his team’s struggles in the online era, the North American teams coming to Europe and what it means to be already qualified for BLAST Global Finals.

The 23-year old Russian commented on NaVi’s struggles at the beginning of the online era of Counter-Strike. He talked about the struggles in adapting to playing online, referring to his team’s history of being a squad which turns up on LAN.

This was evident from their inability to replicate their success at IEM Katowice 2020 in following events such as EPL Season 11 and the ensuing Regional Major Ranking events.

“At the beginning, it was really hard to adapt to online…”@flamieCS explains how the online era of #CSGO negatively impacted NaVi, despite being top of the @BLASTPremier Circuit. #BLASTPremier | w/ @GFuelEnergy pic.twitter.com/5sRdq3X61I — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) October 27, 2020

The young rifler expressed his belief that LAN events might still be an unrealistic prospect in the near future and mentioned how a recent bootcamp with part of the team has really helped to improve everyone’s game.

Flamie also revealed his excitement in seeing NA teams coming to Europe in order to compete in online tournaments, especially Evil Geniuses which appear on their BLAST Premier Fall Series groups.

In the end, Egor commented on the relief in pressure now that the team is almost certain to qualify for the BLAST Premier Global Finals and how it, together with Ilya ‘Perfecto’ Zalutskiy’s recovery from illness, will improve the team.

With NaVi's @BLASTPremier Global Finals spot all but secured, @flamieCS reveals that the pressure is off heading into Fall Regular Season despite Perfecto's illness.#BLASTPremier | Presented by @GFuelEnergy pic.twitter.com/PYWRi6io7h — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) October 26, 2020

Read more: Neymar goes viral with funniest CSGO clutch ever on Twitch

NaVi and flamie are currently looking to top their group at Blast Premier Fall Series 2020 and will be playing NiP today in the lower bracket final, aiming to get their revenge against OG in the final game of the day.