What Really Happened With the Akuma CSGO Scandal

After NAVI was taken by a little-known CIS team called Akuma, a lot of the CSGO community began to raise their eyebrows and wonder if any foul play was going on.

Back in May, a relatively unknown CIS team called Akuma managed to take down s1mple and the rest of NAVI with ease in the Epic League CIS tournament.

Although some members of the community put it down to luck and good play, others were convinced that Akuma had cheated to pick up the victory.

With investigations bringing eye-opening evidence to light, how likely is it that Akuma cheated to pick up their win over NAVI?

