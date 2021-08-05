Why Dev1ce can’t save NIP

CSGO veteran Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz was supposed to elevate Ninjas in Pyjamas to new heights, but not even the star AWPer can save this team alone.

After his monumental transfer from Astralis to NIP, dev1ce was praised as the team’s saving grace, someone that could help capture the Swedish org a few trophies once again. But alongside his new teammates, things haven’t quite gone according to plan.

If NIP wants to get back on track and find that level of success, dev1ce may need a little more help and here’s why.

