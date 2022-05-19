Twistzz: “rain believes in himself again” | CSGO Interview

FaZe star Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken spoke with Dexerto in the aftermath of his team’s 2-1 victory against NIP in the quarter-finals of PGL Major Antwerp, praising teammate Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard’s contribution.

With rain showing some of his old magic at Antwerp Major, Twistzz explained what caused such an uptick in form from the Norwegian veteran, who is averaging a joint-team-high 1.15 rating at the event.

The Canadian rifler also discussed the team’s upcoming match-up against the winner of the match between FURIA and Spirit, and commented on the possibility of Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen finally winning a Major.