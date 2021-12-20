Sources: Complexity’s deal for CPH Flames CSGO team in jeopardy

Complexity’s deal to land Copenhagen Flames’ CS:GO team may not come to fruition, sources with knowledge of the situation have told Dexerto.

The North American organization has been touted as the frontrunner in the race to sign Copenhagen Flames’ CS:GO team, the surprise package of PGL Major Stockholm.

Dexerto revealed on October 21 that Copenhagen Flames were ready to listen to offers for the team amid growing interest in the players. The Danish organization set an asking price of $500,000 for the team, who were one map away from qualifying for the Major playoffs.

On December 2, Jaxon reported that Complexity were closing in on a deal to sign the Danish team and that personal terms were already being discussed with the players.

Everything pointed to a deal being close at hand, but Dexerto has learned that, over the last week, Complexity have started looking at other options, including building a roster based in North America.

The North American organization have only just one player left in their ranks, Justin ‘jks’ Savage, after parting ways with the rest of the roster. They are expected to make a decision about the future of their CS:GO division in the next few days.