Sources: CPH Flames set asking price for in-demand CSGO team

Copenhagen Flames are looking for a fee of at least $500,000 to part with their CS:GO team, sources with knowledge of the situation have told Dexerto.

The Danish team were the surprise package of PGL Major Stockholm as they made it into the final round of the Legends Stage, beating teams like Astralis, Heroic and FaZe along the way.

Their Cinderella run ended on November 2 against an experienced NIP team. The Swedish giants were, however, pushed to their limits in a three-map thriller that culminated in an overtime Ancient game.

It was likely the team’s final appearance under the Copenhagen Flames banner, given the long list of suitors for the Danish team.

CPH Flames set team valuation

On October 21, days before the Major started, Dexerto reported that Copenhagen Flames were entertaining offers for the team amid growing interest in the players.

Copenhagen Flames co-owner Daniel Vorborg commented on the story and the ensuing criticism targeted at the organization. He rejected the notion that they operate out of greed, admitting that he does not have the budget to match the salaries that other teams can offer.

The reason for us not offering more salary, is not that we're greedy. It's simply because we are a small club, with a small budget compared to the teams we are competing against. I wish we had the budget to always keep our best players, and to be able to match the salaries 2/2 — Daniel Vorborg (@dvorborg) October 21, 2021

Sources with knowledge of the situation have now told Dexerto that Copenhagen Flames are ready to listen to offers between $500,000 and $750,000 for the team, who are currently ranked 10th in the world by HLTV.org.

Copenhagen Flames are also entertaining individual offers for the players, but Dexerto knows that they prefer to stick together as they are confident of building on the encouraging showing at the Major.

The Danish team will return to action on November 12, when they take on Dignitas in the Round of 16 of the REPUBLEAGUE TIPOS Season 2. They have also been placed in Group B of ESEA Premier Season 39 Europe, which gives access to ESL Pro League Conference Season 16.

Contacted by Dexerto, Copenhagen Flames declined to comment on this story.