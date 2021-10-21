Sources: Copenhagen Flames entertaining offers for CSGO roster

Copenhagen Flames are listening to offers for their CS:GO players, sources close to the team have told Dexerto. Their Danish squad recently qualified for PGL Major Stockholm — an unprecedented feat in the history of the organization.

Copenhagen Flames defied all expectations and booked the final berth at the Stockholm Major after finishing in seventh place at IEM Fall. They topped their group with a flawless 5-0 record, beating teams like G2, BIG, and MOUZ in best-of-one clashes, though they stumbled in the playoffs and had to win a seventh-place decider against Fiend to complete their Cinderella run.

It was a remarkable achievement for the young Danish squad, who have former MAD Lions member Fredrik ‘roeJ’ Jørgensen as their headline player.

Advertisement

Did we just win? Guys? Major? pic.twitter.com/1u56guaqrL — Copenhagen Flames (@CPHFlames) October 10, 2021

It also served as a kind of proof of concept for Copenhagen Flames’ vision — putting together successful rosters with players overlooked by other Danish teams and then turning a profit with transfers.

Mounting interest

Copenhagen Flames’ IEM Fall campaign has catapulted them to 14th in HLTV’s world rankings ahead of the Major. Aware that they are unable to hold on to the players much longer, the Danish organization have decided to listen to offers for the team as interest continues to build, sources have told Dexerto.

Even if Copenhagen Flames part ways with their roster, they are expected to remain in the Counter-Strike scene and return with a new team, one of the sources added.

Advertisement

Copenhagen Flames will begin their Major campaign with a match against fellow Danish side Astralis on October 26. In Stockholm, the team will be coached by Daniel Vorborg, the organization’s co-owner, as head coach Faruk ‘pita’ Pita is still barred from Valve events for his involvement in the spectator bug scandal.

Read more: PGL Major players face disqualification if they return a positive test

Contacted by Dexerto, Copenhagen Flames declined to comment on this story.

Copenhagen Flames’ roster:

Rasmus ‘⁠HooXi⁠’ Nielsen

Jakob ‘jabbi⁠’ Nygaard

Nico ‘nicoodoz⁠’ Tamjidi

Fredrik ‘⁠roeJ’ Jørgensen

Rasmus ‘⁠Zyphon’ Nordfoss