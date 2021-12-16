Sjuush: “It’s been rough for Heroic lately” | BLAST Premier CSGO World Final

Heroic are out of the BLAST Premier World Final but Rasmus ‘sjuush’ Beck is proud of how his team fared despite having a rough schedule lately.

The Danish squad took on NAVI, who are coming off a Major title at Stockholm and a win at the Fall Finals. Though Heroic was playing with a stand-in for Martin ‘stavn’ Lund, the team almost forced map three against the CIS kings.

Now sjuush and the rest of his Heroic side will have much-needed time off to recoup and prepare for the 2022 CSGO circuit.

