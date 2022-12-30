sdy leaves NAVI CSGO roster as 17-year-old npl moves to starting lineup

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at calum.patterson@dexerto.com.

Viktor ‘sdy’ Orudzhev has confirmed his departure from Natus Vincere, the organization the Ukrainian joined on a temporary basis to replace Kirill ‘Boombl4’ Mikhaylov.

sdy, also known as ‘somedieyoung’, was somewhat of a surprise addition to the Major winning lineup when it was announced in June.

Boombl4 had led NAVI to their first Major victory at PGL Stockholm, but was forced to leave in rather acrimonious circumstances due to controversy regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and comments made by his wife on social media.

As Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov moved to the IGL role, sdy came in as another support player, and had some standout performances. Mostly though, his stats reverted to the mean, and while he was mostly dependable, he lacked a superstar edge NAVI may be looking for long term.

“The experience that I’ve got from this time together is unbelievable,” sdy said in a statement on Twitter.

“I would have never imagined how fast I could learn in and out of the game. I now understand and have proper vision on how things should work as well as the best ways to make a great team.”

NAVI said, “We wish sdy luck in his future career and thank him for his professionalism, personal qualities, and spectacular rounds.”

The organization also confirmed that Andrii ‘npl’ Kukharskyi, who has already featured for the team in some maps at the BLAST Premier World Final, has been promoted to a full-time main roster player, and will play IEM Katowice 2023 as his first full event with the team.

sdy has confirmed he is now looking for a new team, and has no buyout as his contract with NAVI has expired. “I’m highly motivated. I can travel to bootcamps and tournaments, there’s no problem with that.”

The full NAVI CSGO roster is now:

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev

Valerii ‘b1t’ Vakhovskyi

Denis ‘electroNic’ Sharipov

Ilya ‘Perfecto’ Zalutskiy

Andrii ‘npl’ Kukharskyi

Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Gorodenskyi (coach)

Alexander ‘LK-» Lemeshev (manager)

