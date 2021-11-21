S1mple calls out Esports Awards over ‘dubbed’ acceptance speech: “What don’t you understand?”

CSGO legend Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev called out the Esports Awards after the video they used for his acceptance speech was seemingly altered.

On November 20, the Esports Awards had their 2021 awards ceremony and s1mple took home the prize for Esports PC Player of the Year.

The CSGO star wasn’t able to attend the ceremony in person, so he sent along a pre-recorded acceptance speech.

S1mple on helium?

The clip above is the version that was played at the Esports Awards during the 2021 ceremony on November 20. After it was tweeted out, s1mple himself replied, wondering why his voice had been “dubbed.”

If you aren’t a CSGO fan you might not notice anything off right away. But, anyone who’s seen an interview with the NAVI star would probably realize his voice seemed to be a little too high.

Indeed, just after calling out the Awards, s1mple posted a video he claimed was the original version he sent in. We’ve posted it below, and if you compare to the first clip, it does seem like the version used during the show was edited to make the pro sound like he’d just inhaled helium.

Tell me what you don’t understand? pic.twitter.com/sjxzuLH4zs — Sasha (@s1mpleO) November 21, 2021

“It feels like they actually hate me LOL,” s1mple lamented. “Highlight with delay, voice cracked, wish they do better show next year.”

Despite this supposed edit, s1mple has undoubtedly had one of the best years of his career, with NAVI taking home first at the IEM Masters, ESL Pro League, and PGL Major.

A ton of people suggested in the comments that the Esports Awards should have just included subtitles, instead of allegedly editing the audio to make one of CSGO’s most accomplished players sound an octave higher.